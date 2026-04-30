NFL news roundup: Giants sign veteran DL Shelby Harris; Darius Slayton to miss spring after surgery

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SIGNINGS
- DE Calais Campbell is returning to Baltimore on a one-year deal, ESPN reported.
NUMBER NEWS
- Kansas City announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round pick CB Mansoor Delane, who will sport No. 5 to begin his career.
SIGNINGS
- DL Shelby Harris: New York announced Harris' signing on Thursday. The veteran defensive lineman previously visited the team in March. Harris tallied 32 tackles, five QB hits and a sack for the Browns in 2025, his third season in Cleveland. Harris, 34, is entering his 12th season in the NFL.
INJURIES
- WR Darius Slayton recently underwent surgery for a core muscle injury, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. Slayton is expected to miss spring workouts but be a full-go for training camp.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Blake Watson
- G Clay Webb
- DT Isaiah Raikes
- DE Ali Gaye
- LB Nate Lynn
- LB Cam Riley