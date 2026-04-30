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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Giants sign veteran DL Shelby Harris; Darius Slayton to miss spring after surgery

Published: Apr 30, 2026 at 10:38 AM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

NUMBER NEWS

  • Kansas City announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round pick CB Mansoor Delane, who will sport No. 5 to begin his career.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

  • DL Shelby Harris: New York announced Harris' signing on Thursday. The veteran defensive lineman previously visited the team in March. Harris tallied 32 tackles, five QB hits and a sack for the Browns in 2025, his third season in Cleveland. Harris, 34, is entering his 12th season in the NFL.


INJURIES

  • WR Darius Slayton recently underwent surgery for a core muscle injury, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources. Slayton is expected to miss spring workouts but be a full-go for training camp.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

ROSTER CUTS

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