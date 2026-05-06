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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Eagles promoting Adam Berry to assistant general manager

Published: May 06, 2026 at 01:08 PM Updated: May 06, 2026 at 05:05 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

OTHER NEWS

  • DE Mapalo Mwansa was given a roster exemption as an international player.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

OTHER NEWS

  • QB E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, has accepted an invite to Denver's rookie minicamp this week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. The Fresno State product attended the Chiefs' rookie minicamp this past weekend.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

OTHER NEWS

  • DE Ahmed Hassanein was given a roster exemption as an international player.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Minnesota has requested an interview with Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray for its vacant GM job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelisserro reported.


OTHER NEWS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

TRYOUTS

  • QB Easton Stick is among the players who will try out at rookie minicamp.
  • QB Kyle Trask is among the players who will try out at rookie minicamp.
  • WR Brock Rechsteiner, who is an undrafted free agent and the son of former pro wrestling champion Scott Steiner, has a try out.
  • K Younghoe Koo, a former Pro Bowl kicker for the archrival Falcons and also the Giants, has a tryout.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

OTHER NEWS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Philadelphia is promoting Adam Berry to assistant general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The twin brother of Browns GM Andrew Berry, Adam Berry joined the Eagles' front office in 2023 and fulfills a role previously held by Alec Halaby, who stepped away from the position to begin a new chapter in his career. The team has since announced Berry's promotion and also named Joe Douglas as senior vice president of player personnel as part of other changes to the football operations, scouting and sports medicine & performance departments.

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