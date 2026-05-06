NFL news roundup: Eagles promoting Adam Berry to assistant general manager

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SIGNINGS
- DE Calais Campbell's signing was officially announced by Baltimore.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Mapalo Mwansa was given a roster exemption as an international player.
OTHER NEWS
- QB E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, has accepted an invite to Denver's rookie minicamp this week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. The Fresno State product attended the Chiefs' rookie minicamp this past weekend.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Ahmed Hassanein was given a roster exemption as an international player.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Minnesota has requested an interview with Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray for its vacant GM job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelisserro reported.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Kyler Murray will wear No. 1 for Minnesota. The Vikings announced jersey numbers for four new players.
TRYOUTS
- QB Easton Stick is among the players who will try out at rookie minicamp.
- QB Kyle Trask is among the players who will try out at rookie minicamp.
- WR Brock Rechsteiner, who is an undrafted free agent and the son of former pro wrestling champion Scott Steiner, has a try out.
- K Younghoe Koo, a former Pro Bowl kicker for the archrival Falcons and also the Giants, has a tryout.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Russell Wilson told the New York Post that he's mulling a contract offer from the Jets as TV networks are also pursuing the veteran as an analyst.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Philadelphia is promoting Adam Berry to assistant general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The twin brother of Browns GM Andrew Berry, Adam Berry joined the Eagles' front office in 2023 and fulfills a role previously held by Alec Halaby, who stepped away from the position to begin a new chapter in his career. The team has since announced Berry's promotion and also named Joe Douglas as senior vice president of player personnel as part of other changes to the football operations, scouting and sports medicine & performance departments.