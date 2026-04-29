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NFL news roundup: Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons retires after nine seasons

Published: Apr 29, 2026 at 10:22 AM Updated: Apr 29, 2026 at 11:10 AM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

MINICAMP NEWS

  • QB Maverick McIvor of Western Kentucky has accepted an invite to Chicago's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

MINICAMP NEWS

  • QB Maverick McIvor of Western Kentucky has accepted an invite to Dallas' rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

RETIREMENTS

  • S Justin Simmons retired as a Bronco on Wednesday after nine seasons in the NFL. Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler, was drafted in the 2016 third round by Denver and played for the club through 2023. He spent his final season in the league in 2024 with the Falcons.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

MINICAMP NEWS

  • QB Derek Robertson of Monmouth is set to try out at Jacksonville's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

DEPTH CHART NEWS

  • GM Jon-Eric Sullivan told "The Joe Rose Show" on Wednesday that Kadyn Proctor, Miami's 12th overall draft pick, will begin his career at left guard for the Dolphins.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

OTHER NEWS

  • TE Rob Gronkowski was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

MINICAMP NEWS

  • QB Derek Robertson of Monmouth is set to try out at Tennessee's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

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