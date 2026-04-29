NFL news roundup: Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons retires after nine seasons

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MINICAMP NEWS
- QB Maverick McIvor of Western Kentucky has accepted an invite to Chicago's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
MINICAMP NEWS
- QB Maverick McIvor of Western Kentucky has accepted an invite to Dallas' rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
RETIREMENTS
- S Justin Simmons retired as a Bronco on Wednesday after nine seasons in the NFL. Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler, was drafted in the 2016 third round by Denver and played for the club through 2023. He spent his final season in the league in 2024 with the Falcons.
MINICAMP NEWS
- QB Derek Robertson of Monmouth is set to try out at Jacksonville's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
DEPTH CHART NEWS
- GM Jon-Eric Sullivan told "The Joe Rose Show" on Wednesday that Kadyn Proctor, Miami's 12th overall draft pick, will begin his career at left guard for the Dolphins.
OTHER NEWS
- TE Rob Gronkowski was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced.
MINICAMP NEWS
- QB Derek Robertson of Monmouth is set to try out at Tennessee's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.