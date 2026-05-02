NFL news roundup: Chiefs uncertain if QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) will participate in OTAs

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
- READ: 2026 first-round pick signing tracker
- READ: Fifth-year option tracker
SIGNINGS
- OT Dawand Jones agreed to a restructured contract for the 2026 season worth $1.5 million, including $1.145 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
OTHER NEWS
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) "is in a good position to be able to do some things" but uncertain if Mahomes will be able to participate when organized team activities begin on May 26.
VISITS
- TE David Njoku is visiting the Chargers on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.