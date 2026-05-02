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NFL news roundup: Chiefs uncertain if QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) will participate in OTAs

Published: May 02, 2026 at 04:39 PM Updated: May 02, 2026 at 05:21 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

  • OT Dawand Jones agreed to a restructured contract for the 2026 season worth $1.5 million, including $1.145 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

OTHER NEWS

  • Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) "is in a good position to be able to do some things" but uncertain if Mahomes will be able to participate when organized team activities begin on May 26.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

VISITS

  • TE David Njoku is visiting the Chargers on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

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