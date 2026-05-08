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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Browns sign first-round OT Spencer Fano to rookie contract

Published: May 08, 2026 at 09:39 AM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • WR Ja'Mori Maclin is among 12 undrafted free agents signed by Buffalo.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

NUMBER NEWS

  • Chicago announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including second-round OL Logan Jones, who will wear No. 54, the former digit of Hall of Fame LB Brian Urlacher.


SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

NUMBER NEWS

  • Houston announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round OL Keylan Rutledge, who will wear NO. 66.


SIGNINGS

  • RB Noah Whittington is among 12 undrafted free agents signed by Houston.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

NUMBER NEWS

  • The Colts announced the numbers for their 2026 draft class, including DE George Gumbs Jr., who will wear No. 52 in his debut season.


SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

  • QB Mark Gronowski is among 11 undrafted free agents signed by Miami.
New York Giants
New York Giants

NUMBER NEWS

  • New York announced the jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round OL Francis Mauigoa, who will wear No. 65.


SIGNINGS

  • RB Damon Bankston
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

NUMBER NEWS

  • The Steelers announced the numbers for their 2026 draft class, including first-round OT Max Iheanachor, who will wear No. 71.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

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