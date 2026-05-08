NFL news roundup: Browns sign first-round OT Spencer Fano to rookie contract

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SIGNINGS
- WR Ja'Mori Maclin is among 12 undrafted free agents signed by Buffalo.
NUMBER NEWS
- Chicago announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including second-round OL Logan Jones, who will wear No. 54, the former digit of Hall of Fame LB Brian Urlacher.
SIGNINGS
- QB Miller Moss was one of 13 undrafted free agents signed by Chicago on Friday.
- WR Zavion Thomas (Round 3, No. 89 overall)
- DL Jordan van den Berg (Round 6, No. 213 overall)
- LB Keyshaun Elliott (Round 5, No. 166 overall)
- DB Malik Muhammad (Round 4, No. 124 overall)
INJURIES
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) placed on reserve/physically unable to perform list
SIGNINGS
- QB Taylen Green (Round 6, No. 182 overall)
- WR Denzel Boston (Round 2, No. 39 overall)
- TE Joe Royer (Round 5, No. 170 overall)
- TE Carsen Ryan (Round 7, No. 248 overall)
- OT Austin Barber (Round 3, No. 86 overall)
- OT Spencer Fano (Round 1, No. 9 overall)
- C Parker Brailsford (Round 5, No. 146 overall)
- DE Logan Fano, Spencer Fano's brother, was among 12 undrafted free agents signed by Cleveland.
- LB Justin Jefferson (Round 5, No. 149 overall)
SIGNINGS
- WR Colbie Young (Round 4, No. 140 overall)
- OT Brian Parker II (Round 6, No. 189 overall)
- C Connor Lew (Round 4, No. 128 overall)
- TE Jack Endries (Round 7, No. 221 overall)
- DT Landon Robinson (Round 7, No. 226 overall)
- LB Eric Gentry was one of 10 undrafted free agents signed by Cincinnati on Friday.
NUMBER NEWS
- Houston announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round OL Keylan Rutledge, who will wear NO. 66.
SIGNINGS
- RB Noah Whittington is among 12 undrafted free agents signed by Houston.
NUMBER NEWS
- The Colts announced the numbers for their 2026 draft class, including DE George Gumbs Jr., who will wear No. 52 in his debut season.
SIGNINGS
- RB Seth McGowan (Round 7, No. 237 overall)
- WR Deion Burks (Round 7, No. 254 overall)
- C Geno VanDeMark was among 12 undrafted free agents signed by Indianapolis.
- DE Caden Curry (Round 6, No. 214 overall)
- DE George Gumbs Jr. (Round 5, No. 156 overall)
- LB CJ Allen (Round 2, No. 53 overall)
- S A.J. Haulcy (Round 3, No. 78 overall)
SIGNINGS
- QB Mark Gronowski is among 11 undrafted free agents signed by Miami.
NUMBER NEWS
- New York announced the jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round OL Francis Mauigoa, who will wear No. 65.
SIGNINGS
- RB Damon Bankston
SIGNINGS
- OL Anez Cooper (Round 6, No. 188 overall)
- CB Mory Bamba is among 12 undrafted free agents signed by New York.
NUMBER NEWS
- The Steelers announced the numbers for their 2026 draft class, including first-round OT Max Iheanachor, who will wear No. 71.
SIGNINGS
- QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Round 7, No. 223 overall)
- RB Kaytron Allen (Round 6, No. 187 overall)
- WR Antonio Williams (Round 3, No. 71 overall)
- DE Joshua Josephs (Round 5, No 147 overall)
- LB Sonny Styles (Round 1, No. 7 overall)