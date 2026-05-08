Broncos GM George Paton agrees to new five-year contract

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group retained Paton when it purchased the team in August of 2022 and when it brought on Sean Payton as head coach in 2023.

With the Broncos advancing to the AFC Championship Game last season for the first time since the 2015 campaign, Paton, Payton and Walton-Penner have quickly become a winning combination.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Payton stumped for Paton to get a new deal.

"It's overdue," Payton said on Feb. 24. "I say that respectfully to the process, but he and I have a great working relationship. So, my job wouldn't be as fun or as exciting if he wasn't a part of it. That should be something that gets handled quickly."

Paton's first massive move was an all-time miss as he hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach in 2022 after firing Vic Fangio. In the aftermath of inking Hackett, Paton pulled off a trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently signed Wilson to a mega five-year, $245 million extension.

Hackett was fired amid his first season and Wilson was benched in his second by Payton, whom Paton and the Broncos hired once they worked out a trade with the New Orleans Saints after Payton took a year off from coaching.

The team was able to overcome a then-NFL record $85 million in dead money over two years (since eclipsed by the Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa's release). The Broncos emerged from the colossal financial blow with an ascending quarterback in Bo Nix.