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Broncos GM George Paton agrees to new five-year contract

Published: May 08, 2026 at 01:19 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

General manager George Paton's work in reshaping the Denver Broncos roster has paid off with the franchise returning to the playoffs after a nine-year drought and likewise making it back into the AFC hierarchy.

Now it's paying off for Paton, who agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with the Broncos through the 2030 season, the team announced on Friday.

The Broncos are 44-41 during Paton's tenure, with playoff berths in each of the last two seasons.

It's been an unconventional road to success for Paton, who was hired as Denver's GM in 2021. In the five years Paton has been with the franchise, it's gone through an ownership change and three full-time head coaches. He stayed put, and the Broncos are better for it.

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The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group retained Paton when it purchased the team in August of 2022 and when it brought on Sean Payton as head coach in 2023.

With the Broncos advancing to the AFC Championship Game last season for the first time since the 2015 campaign, Paton, Payton and Walton-Penner have quickly become a winning combination.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Payton stumped for Paton to get a new deal.

"It's overdue," Payton said on Feb. 24. "I say that respectfully to the process, but he and I have a great working relationship. So, my job wouldn't be as fun or as exciting if he wasn't a part of it. That should be something that gets handled quickly."

Paton's first massive move was an all-time miss as he hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach in 2022 after firing Vic Fangio. In the aftermath of inking Hackett, Paton pulled off a trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently signed Wilson to a mega five-year, $245 million extension.

Hackett was fired amid his first season and Wilson was benched in his second by Payton, whom Paton and the Broncos hired once they worked out a trade with the New Orleans Saints after Payton took a year off from coaching.

The team was able to overcome a then-NFL record $85 million in dead money over two years (since eclipsed by the Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa's release). The Broncos emerged from the colossal financial blow with an ascending quarterback in Bo Nix.

Paton and the Broncos weathered some harsh winters in Denver, but they've made it out on the other side as AFC contenders, with the former now rewarded for his efforts.

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