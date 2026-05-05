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NFL news roundup: Packers' Tucker Kraft, Micah Parsons expected back early in 2026 season

Published: May 05, 2026 at 01:32 PM Updated: May 05, 2026 at 05:05 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

OTHER NEWS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • TE Tucker Kraft (torn ACL) is expected to be back early in the season for the Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Gutekunst described Kraft as "a little bit ahead of schedule."
  • LB Micah Parsons (torn ACL) is expected to be back early in the season, Gutekunst said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

OTHER NEWS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

OTHER NEWS

New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

  • DT Zacch Pickens was claimed off waivers from the Chiefs, according to the league wire.
  • DT D.J. Reader has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Giants, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • LB Isiah King, an undrafted free agent, signed with Philadelphia.


ROSTER CUTS

  • DB Tucker Large, an undrafted free agent, was waived with an injury designation.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

  • DE Dante Fowler is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTHER NEWS

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