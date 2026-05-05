NFL news roundup: Packers' Tucker Kraft, Micah Parsons expected back early in 2026 season

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OTHER NEWS
- The Bills announced all of the jersey numbers for their 10-member rookie draft class, including WR Skyler Bell, who will wear No. 13.
INJURIES
- TE Tucker Kraft (torn ACL) is expected to be back early in the season for the Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Gutekunst described Kraft as "a little bit ahead of schedule."
- LB Micah Parsons (torn ACL) is expected to be back early in the season, Gutekunst said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Caleb Lomu will wear No. 74. The Patriots announced all of the jersey numbers for their nine-member rookie draft class.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Jordyn Tyson will wear No. 0. The Saints announced all of the jersey numbers for their eight-member rookie draft class.
SIGNINGS
- DT Zacch Pickens was claimed off waivers from the Chiefs, according to the league wire.
- DT D.J. Reader has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Giants, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB Isiah King, an undrafted free agent, signed with Philadelphia.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Tucker Large, an undrafted free agent, was waived with an injury designation.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Daequan Hardy was placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- DE Dante Fowler is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Rueben Bain Jr. will wear No. 3. The Buccaneers announced all of the jersey numbers for their seven-member rookie draft class.