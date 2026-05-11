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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell agrees to four-year, $28 million extension

Published: May 11, 2026 at 12:25 PM Updated: May 11, 2026 at 03:08 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • OL Layden Robinson is signing with Atlanta after participating in its rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • DE Michael Danna signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, the team announced. Danna, 28, spent the first six seasons of his career with Kansas City.


ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • WR Mike Woods is signing with the Broncos following a tryout at last week's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SCHEDULE NEWS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

RETIREMENTS


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

New York Giants
New York Giants

SCHEDULE NEWS

New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • LB Jaden Keller


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • K Chris Boswell has agreed to terms on a four-year, $28 million contract extension, per ESPN. Boswell, who is under contract through the 2030 season, now ties Brandon Aubrey as the highest-paid kicker in NFL history with a $7 million per-year salary, according to his agency.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WAIVERS

  • LB John Bullock was claimed off of waivers from the Colts, the team announced.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

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