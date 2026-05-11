NFL news roundup: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell agrees to four-year, $28 million extension

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SIGNINGS
- OL Layden Robinson is signing with Atlanta after participating in its rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
SIGNINGS
- DE Michael Danna signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, the team announced. Danna, 28, spent the first six seasons of his career with Kansas City.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Mike Woods is signing with the Broncos following a tryout at last week's rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Cowboys will kick off the 2026 season on the road in Week 1 to face the Giants on Sunday Night Football.
RETIREMENTS
- OL Jordan White placed on reserve/retired list
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- TE David Njoku's signing was announced by the Chargers.
SIGNINGS
OTHER NEWS
- RB Adrian Peterson will be inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor during the 2026 season,
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Giants will kick off the 2026 season at home to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jaden Keller
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Ochaun Mathis waived
SIGNINGS
- K Chris Boswell has agreed to terms on a four-year, $28 million contract extension, per ESPN. Boswell, who is under contract through the 2030 season, now ties Brandon Aubrey as the highest-paid kicker in NFL history with a $7 million per-year salary, according to his agency.
WAIVERS
- LB John Bullock was claimed off of waivers from the Colts, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Owen Wright
- WR Noah Short
- LB Benton Whitley
- LS Wesley Brown
SIGNINGS