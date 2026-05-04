NFL news roundup: Colts' Anthony Richardson reporting to voluntary workouts amid trade request

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SIGNINGS
- QB Skylar Thompson is expected to sign with Baltimore, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Tyrod Taylor is signing with Green Bay, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. The team later announced the signing.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Desmond Ridder was released by the Packers, per Pelissero.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Anthony Richardson reported for the club's voluntary workout program on Monday after staying home the past two weeks, per ESPN. The Colts and Richardson mutually agreed to seek a trade in late February.
SIGNINGS
- WR Xavier Loyd
- OT Khalil Benson
- DB Marlen Sewell
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Jonathan Brady was signed by Las Vegas, the team announced.
INJURIES
- WR Justin Shorter was placed on injured reserve.
NUMBER NEWS
- Los Angeles announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round pick QB Ty Simpson, who will sport No. 15 to begin his career.
ROSTER CUTS
VISITS
- CB Nazeeh Johnson is visiting the Eagles on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- TE Jaheim Bell signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, the team announced.