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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Colts' Anthony Richardson reporting to voluntary workouts amid trade request

Published: May 04, 2026 at 12:36 PM Updated: May 04, 2026 at 04:04 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • QB Skylar Thompson is expected to sign with Baltimore, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

  • QB Tyrod Taylor is signing with Green Bay, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. The team later announced the signing.


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

OTHER NEWS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • WR Xavier Loyd
  • OT Khalil Benson
  • DB Marlen Sewell


ROSTER CUTS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

NUMBER NEWS

  • Los Angeles announced jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round pick QB Ty Simpson, who will sport No. 15 to begin his career.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

VISITS

  • CB Nazeeh Johnson is visiting the Eagles on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • TE Jaheim Bell signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, the team announced.

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