NFL news roundup: Free-agent WR Chase Claypool trying out for Packers

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- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
- READ: 2026 first-round pick signing tracker
- READ: Fifth-year option tracker
NUMBER NEWS
- The Ravens announced the jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round guard Vega Ioane, who will wear No. 71.
SIGNINGS
- DT Rayshaun Benny (Round 7, No. 250 overall)
- CB Lardarius Webb Jr., son of former Raven Lardarius Webb, is among 19 undrafted free agents signed by the Ravens.
SIGNINGS
- RB Dominic Richardson is among 11 undrafted free agents signed by the Cowboys.
- WR Anthony Smith (Round 7, No. 218 overall)
- OT Drew Shelton (Round 4, No. 112 overall)
- DE LT Overton (Round 4, No. 137 overall)
- LB Jaishawn Barham (Round 3, No. 92 overall)
- DB Devin Moore (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
- S Caleb Downs (Round 1, No. 11 overall)
SIGNINGS
- QB Kyron Drones is among 10 undrafted free agents signed by the Packers on Friday.
- C Jager Burton (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
- DT Chris McClellan (Round 3, No. 77 overall)
- OLB Dani Dennis-Sutton (Round 4, No. 120 overall)
- CB Domani Jackson (Round 6, No. 201 overall)
- K Trey Smack (Round 6, No. 216 overall)
TRYOUTS
- WR Chase Claypool is attending Green Bay's rookie minicamp for a tryout, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday. "He's had great film out there," LaFleur said. "He's been productive and he looks like he's in great shape. He's big. We'll see how it goes."
SIGNINGS
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair's contract extension was announced by the Texans. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported the extension is for three years and worth $54 million.
SIGNINGS
- RB Roman Hemby is among 17 undrafted free agents signed by the Raiders.
NUMBER NEWS
- Philadelphia announced the jersey numbers of its 2026 draft class, including second-round TE Eli Stowers, who will wear No. 87.
SIGNINGS
- QB Cole Payton (Round 5, No. 178 overall)
- WR Makai Lemon (Round 1, No. 20 overall)
- OL Micah Morris (Round 6, No. 207 overall)
- DT Uar Bernard (Round 7, No. 251 overall)
- OLB Keyshawn James-Newby (Round 7, No. 252 overall)
- DB Tucker Large is among eight undrafted free agents signed by the Eagles.
- S Cole Wisniewski (Round 7, No. 244 overall)
SIGNINGS
- WR Levi Wentz is among seven undrafted free agents signed by Seattle.
NUMBER NEWS
- WR Carnell Tate, the No. 4 overall pick, will wear No. 14 to begin his NFL career, the team announced.