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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Free-agent WR Chase Claypool trying out for Packers

Published: May 01, 2026 at 12:19 PM Updated: May 01, 2026 at 01:14 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

NUMBER NEWS

  • The Ravens announced the jersey numbers for its 2026 draft class, including first-round guard Vega Ioane, who will wear No. 71.


SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS


TRYOUTS

  • WR Chase Claypool is attending Green Bay's rookie minicamp for a tryout, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday. "He's had great film out there," LaFleur said. "He's been productive and he looks like he's in great shape. He's big. We'll see how it goes."
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair's contract extension was announced by the Texans. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported the extension is for three years and worth $54 million.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • RB EJ Smith, the son of Hall of Fame RB Emmitt Smith, is among 20 undrafted frees agents signed by the Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

NUMBER NEWS

  • Philadelphia announced the jersey numbers of its 2026 draft class, including second-round TE Eli Stowers, who will wear No. 87.


SIGNINGS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

  • WR Levi Wentz is among seven undrafted free agents signed by Seattle.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

NUMBER NEWS

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