NFL Network: Texans, LB Azeez Al-Shaair agree to terms on three-year extension

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Al-Shaair spent the first four seasons of his career mostly as a backup in San Francisco's deep linebacker corps. He spent one year in Tennessee in 2023 before finding a home in Houston.

The thumper, who at times can toe the line, is coming off his best season in Houston, generating 103 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended en route to his first career Pro Bowl nod.