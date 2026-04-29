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NFL Network: Texans, LB Azeez Al-Shaair agree to terms on three-year extension

Published: Apr 29, 2026 at 01:26 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Houston Texans locked up a core member in the middle of DeMeco Ryans' defense.

The Texans and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair agreed to terms on a three-year extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

The 28-year-old linebacker was set to enter the final year of his contract. He's now signed through 2029.

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A 2019 undrafted free agent, Al-Shaair spent the first four seasons of his career mostly as a backup in San Francisco's deep linebacker corps. He spent one year in Tennessee in 2023 before finding a home in Houston.

The thumper, who at times can toe the line, is coming off his best season in Houston, generating 103 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended en route to his first career Pro Bowl nod.

The extension ensures the middle of a nasty Houston defense remains intact beyond 2026.

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