NFL Network: Texans, DE Will Anderson Jr. agree to three-year, $150 million extension

Not long after doling out one massive extension, the Houston Texans have paid the other half of the NFL's most prolific sack tandem.
Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $150 million extension on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Rapoport added that Anderson's deal, which makes him the highest-paid non-QB ever, includes $134 million guaranteed and also features a no-trade clause.
The record-setting deal comes on the heels of Anderson's first-career first-team All-Pro campaign in 2025 after he posted a career-best 12 sacks this past year. His three forced fumbles, 54 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 23 QB hits were likewise tops for his career, and Anderson's 85 QB pressures were second in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.
Anderson's new contract also comes after his running mate, Danielle Hunter, received a one-year, $40.1 million extension on March 5. Houston's Anderson and Hunter were the only teammates to each finish in the league's top 10 in sacks during 2025.
Working out an extension for Anderson was one of Houston's priorities this offseason, Rapoport reported on Feb. 26.
Under head coach DeMeco Ryans, defense has been the hallmark of Houston success. On a star-studded D, the 24-year-old Anderson is arguably the face of the NFL's top-ranked unit.
Since he was taken No. 3 overall by the franchise in 2023, Anderson has delivered. He was voted AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned Pro Bowl honors after posting seven sacks that season. In 2025, he collected a second Pro Bowl nod and finished second in AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting behind the Browns' Myles Garrett.
Anderson's sack numbers have risen in each of his last two seasons -- seven as a rookie, 11 in 2024 and the aforementioned 12 last season. It's no coincidence that Anderson has flourished rushing opposite Hunter the last two years, with the terrifying tandem combining for 27 sacks last season.
With the Texans aiming to maintain their status as perennial AFC contenders, Anderson has become a franchise centerpiece, and his new haul underscores that.