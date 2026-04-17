 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL Network: Texans, DE Will Anderson Jr. agree to three-year, $150 million extension

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 01:26 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Not long after doling out one massive extension, the Houston Texans have paid the other half of the NFL's most prolific sack tandem.

Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $150 million extension on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport added that Anderson's deal, which makes him the highest-paid non-QB ever, includes $134 million guaranteed and also features a no-trade clause.

The record-setting deal comes on the heels of Anderson's first-career first-team All-Pro campaign in 2025 after he posted a career-best 12 sacks this past year. His three forced fumbles, 54 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 23 QB hits were likewise tops for his career, and Anderson's 85 QB pressures were second in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

Anderson's new contract also comes after his running mate, Danielle Hunter, received a one-year, $40.1 million extension on March 5. Houston's Anderson and Hunter were the only teammates to each finish in the league's top 10 in sacks during 2025.

Working out an extension for Anderson was one of Houston's priorities this offseason, Rapoport reported on Feb. 26.

Related Links

Under head coach DeMeco Ryans, defense has been the hallmark of Houston success. On a star-studded D, the 24-year-old Anderson is arguably the face of the NFL's top-ranked unit.

Since he was taken No. 3 overall by the franchise in 2023, Anderson has delivered. He was voted AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned Pro Bowl honors after posting seven sacks that season. In 2025, he collected a second Pro Bowl nod and finished second in AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting behind the Browns' Myles Garrett.

Anderson's sack numbers have risen in each of his last two seasons -- seven as a rookie, 11 in 2024 and the aforementioned 12 last season. It's no coincidence that Anderson has flourished rushing opposite Hunter the last two years, with the terrifying tandem combining for 27 sacks last season.

With the Texans aiming to maintain their status as perennial AFC contenders, Anderson has become a franchise centerpiece, and his new haul underscores that.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Falcons trade Ruke Orhorhoro to Jaguars for Maason Smith in DT swap

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Jacoby Brissett wants extension, not attending Phase 1 of Cardinals' offseason program

Jacoby Brissett is not attending Phase 1 of the Cards' offseason program (which began April 7) while seeing an extension that pays him as the starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday

news

Zay Flowers believes John Harbaugh's practices led to Ravens' persistent injuries: 'The load was heavy'

Ravens receiver Zay Flowers believes he's identified a reason many of his teammates ended up in the (ice) tub -- especially later in the season -- over the last few years: Former coach John Harbaugh ran them into the ground on the practice field.

news

Adam Peters open to intradivisional draft day trade but says Commanders 'more likely' to stay at No. 7

With the possibility that division rivals could be looking to move up for impact players, GM Adam Peters was asked Thursday if having the No. 7 overall pick impacts how he'd approach a trade with an NFC East opponent.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns' goal with No. 6 pick in 2026 NFL Draft is 'maximizing the asset'

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, the Browns are in a position to significantly upgrade their roster next week. General manager Andrew Berry could take one of several avenues to make that happen.

news

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz on WR Quentin Johnston trade rumors: 'I've had zero calls regarding Quentin'

Trade rumors surrounding Quentin Johnston surfaced this season, but Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shut down the conversation.

news

Broncos GM George Paton doesn't expect a rookie to start Day 1, given roster makeup

The Denver Broncos traded their first- and third-round picks for Jaylen Waddle. The roster composition gave general manager George Paton confidence to make the splash move.

news

Next Flight! Ravens unveil new uniforms ahead of start of new era in 2026

Dubbed the Next Flight collection, the Ravens rolled out their most significant uniform alteration since 1999 when the club replaced its original logo with the purple bird head still donned today.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: 'We're not really naming anybody' as starting quarterback

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said Arizona has yet to determine who will be the team's starting quarterback.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach anticipating 'entertaining' first round of 2026 draft with 'a lot' of trades

Depending on which general manager you listened to on Thursday, you'd think next week's draft might be the most unpredictable in recent history. Chiefs GM Brett Veach certainly thinks that could be the case.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals pick up OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.