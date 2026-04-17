NFL Network: Texans, DE Will Anderson Jr. agree to three-year, $150 million extension

Under head coach DeMeco Ryans, defense has been the hallmark of Houston success. On a star-studded D, the 24-year-old Anderson is arguably the face of the NFL's top-ranked unit.

Since he was taken No. 3 overall by the franchise in 2023, Anderson has delivered. He was voted AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned Pro Bowl honors after posting seven sacks that season. In 2025, he collected a second Pro Bowl nod and finished second in AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting behind the Browns' Myles Garrett.

Anderson's sack numbers have risen in each of his last two seasons -- seven as a rookie, 11 in 2024 and the aforementioned 12 last season. It's no coincidence that Anderson has flourished rushing opposite Hunter the last two years, with the terrifying tandem combining for 27 sacks last season.