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GM Nick Caserio: Anyone reporting Texans could trade WR Nico Collins 'can take it and shove it'

Published: Apr 25, 2026 at 12:15 AM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Trade rumors continue to pop up regarding the Houston Texans this offseason.

And Texans general manager Nick Caserio continues to shoot them down emphatically.

The latest name bandied about as a trade candidate was that of standout wide receiver Nico Collins, an idea Caserio swiftly blasted.

"Teams call teams all the time and ask about players. We're not trading Collins," said Caserio at Friday's Day 2 post-draft news conference when asked if teams had called about acquiring the wide receiver. "So, I mean, whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can take it and shove it. We're not trading Nico."

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Caserio appeared annoyed more than anything as he quickly dismissed the idea of partying ways with Houston's two-time Pro Bowler.

It's not the first time this offseason that Caserio has done his best to squash rumblings about moving a high-profile Texan. Earlier this offseason, there was much ado, apparently about nothing according to the GM, regarding trading away quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Back in February, Caserio called any notion of that "moronic."

The talk surrounding Stroud came after the QB struggled in Houston's season-ending Divisional Round defeat to the New England Patriots and before the team picked up his fifth-year club option. In contrast, Collins has two seasons left on his current contract with $20 million in base salary due to him this year. He's on the heels of his third straight 1,000-yard season, as well, having emerged as one of the NFL's brightest young wideouts.

Underscoring Caserio's comments, Houston has made three selections so far in the draft and there isn't a wide receiver among them.

Potentially just entering his prime at 27 years old, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Collins is staying put in Houston, and any ideas otherwise are ridiculous, according to Caserio.

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