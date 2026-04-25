GM Nick Caserio: Anyone reporting Texans could trade WR Nico Collins 'can take it and shove it'

Caserio appeared annoyed more than anything as he quickly dismissed the idea of partying ways with Houston's two-time Pro Bowler.

It's not the first time this offseason that Caserio has done his best to squash rumblings about moving a high-profile Texan. Earlier this offseason, there was much ado, apparently about nothing according to the GM, regarding trading away quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Back in February, Caserio called any notion of that "moronic."

The talk surrounding Stroud came after the QB struggled in Houston's season-ending Divisional Round defeat to the New England Patriots and before the team picked up his fifth-year club option. In contrast, Collins has two seasons left on his current contract with $20 million in base salary due to him this year. He's on the heels of his third straight 1,000-yard season, as well, having emerged as one of the NFL's brightest young wideouts.

Underscoring Caserio's comments, Houston has made three selections so far in the draft and there isn't a wide receiver among them.