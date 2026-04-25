2026 NFL Draft: Packers trade up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with No. 216 overall pick

Favored by an apt surname, Smack has flexed a strong and accurate leg that led to his status as the top kicker in the 2026 class in the eyes of many.

Over three seasons as the frontline kicker for Florida, Smack converted 82.8% of his field goals and missed just one extra point, connecting on an excellent 100 of 101 one-pointers (99%).

Smack portends to fit in well in the modern, long-distance NFL kicking game after booting 10 of 13 field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards in his college career.

He was twice named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which recognizes college football's top placekicker.