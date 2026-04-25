2026 NFL Draft: Packers trade up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with No. 216 overall pick

The Green Bay Packers ended the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting a kicker.
Green Bay traded up to pick Florida kicker Trey Smack with the No. 216 overall selection on Saturday. The Packers sent two seventh-round picks (Nos. 236 and 255) to the Seattle Seahawks to draft Smack.
The Packers currently roster two kickers with veteran Brandon McManus and Lucas Havrisik.
Favored by an apt surname, Smack has flexed a strong and accurate leg that led to his status as the top kicker in the 2026 class in the eyes of many.
Over three seasons as the frontline kicker for Florida, Smack converted 82.8% of his field goals and missed just one extra point, connecting on an excellent 100 of 101 one-pointers (99%).
Smack portends to fit in well in the modern, long-distance NFL kicking game after booting 10 of 13 field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards in his college career.
He was twice named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which recognizes college football's top placekicker.
Green Bay is hoping Smack can become a long-distance weapon for head coach Matt LaFleur's squad in the near future.