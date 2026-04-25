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2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Arkansas QB Taylen Green at No. 182 overall

Published: Apr 25, 2026 at 04:03 PM Updated: Apr 25, 2026 at 04:32 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

For a second straight year, the Browns have spent a Day 3 pick on a quarterback.

Cleveland selected Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the first pick of the sixth round (No. 182) of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Green provides the Browns with a true dual-threat quarterback with tons of athletic ability and associated upside. At 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, Green posted a blistering 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, a time that followed a 43.5 inch vertical jump and 11-foot-2 broad jump, numbers that quantify his explosiveness.

Green owns a rocket for an arm, but the launch process raises eyebrows. It's a longer, shoulder-level throwing motion that is unorthodox and leads to some inconsistencies in the passing game, occasionally limiting himself from ripping high-velocity passes as if he's still trying to locate his touch. Green also has a penchant for attempting risky throws, illustrating the work that remains between now and a future as a competent NFL passer.

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While he has plenty of room for improvement in the passing game, Green is an incredibly dangerous threat as a runner. He rushed for 2,405 yards and 35 touchdowns over five collegiate seasons (three at Boise State, two at Arkansas), excelling both in designed runs and out of structure as an elusive scrambler.

This athleticism and his physical profile led some to wonder whether Green's future in the NFL would gravitate more toward receiver than quarterback. He's commonly compared to former Ohio State quarterback and eventual NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor, whose attempt to stick as a signal-caller ended before he accepted a position change.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry quickly refuted such assumptions, telling reporters Saturday they will keep Green at quarterback.

Green's selection crowds an already packed room in Cleveland, notorious home to a five-QB derby during training camp last summer. With Deshaun Watson returning from injury and on the final year of his deal, plus 2025 fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel also on the roster, the Browns will once again have options.

For a second straight summer, plenty of eyes will be on Browns camp and their quarterback competition. It's welcoming a new contender; we'll see where he lands by the end of August and whether it could force out someone else.

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