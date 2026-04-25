2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Arkansas QB Taylen Green at No. 182 overall

While he has plenty of room for improvement in the passing game, Green is an incredibly dangerous threat as a runner. He rushed for 2,405 yards and 35 touchdowns over five collegiate seasons (three at Boise State, two at Arkansas), excelling both in designed runs and out of structure as an elusive scrambler.

This athleticism and his physical profile led some to wonder whether Green's future in the NFL would gravitate more toward receiver than quarterback. He's commonly compared to former Ohio State quarterback and eventual NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor, whose attempt to stick as a signal-caller ended before he accepted a position change.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry quickly refuted such assumptions, telling reporters Saturday they will keep Green at quarterback.

Green's selection crowds an already packed room in Cleveland, notorious home to a five-QB derby during training camp last summer. With Deshaun Watson returning from injury and on the final year of his deal, plus 2025 fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel also on the roster, the Browns will once again have options.