2026 NFL Draft: Ravens select Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with No. 211 overall pick

The Baltimore Ravens took the top specialist off the board in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft o .
The Ravens selected Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with the No. 211 overall pick.
The All-American finished his career as the top punter in Big Ten history, with his 47.6 yards per punt eclipsing current Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor's 46.3 career average at Iowa.
Eckley was a three-time all-conference selection who flexed a strong leg and accuracy for the Spartans.
He placed 34% of his punts inside the 20-yard line, with 10 inside the 10, and perhaps most impressively, 45% of his career punts were for 50-plus yards.
The Ravens had a need at punter after losing All-Pro punter Jordan Stout, a 2022 fourth-rounder, who followed John Harbaugh to New York during free agency. Baltimore had added 2025 undrafted punter Luke Elzinga earlier this month as a placeholder. Eckley now takes over the duties.
Baltimore used a sixth-round pick last year on kicker Tyler Loop. They dipped back into the sixth round to find their future punter in 2026. It marks the fourth time the Ravens drafted a punter -- the past two, Stout and Sam Koch (2006), became Pro Bowlers.