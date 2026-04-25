2026 NFL Draft: Ravens select Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with No. 211 overall pick

Eckley was a three-time all-conference selection who flexed a strong leg and accuracy for the Spartans.

He placed 34% of his punts inside the 20-yard line, with 10 inside the 10, and perhaps most impressively, 45% of his career punts were for 50-plus yards.

The Ravens had a need at punter after losing All-Pro punter Jordan Stout, a 2022 fourth-rounder, who followed John Harbaugh to New York during free agency. Baltimore had added 2025 undrafted punter Luke Elzinga earlier this month as a placeholder. Eckley now takes over the duties.