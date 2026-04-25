 Skip to main content
Advertising

2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Ravens select Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with No. 211 overall pick

Published: Apr 25, 2026 at 05:19 PM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Baltimore Ravens took the top specialist off the board in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft o .

The Ravens selected Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with the No. 211 overall pick.

The All-American finished his career as the top punter in Big Ten history, with his 47.6 yards per punt eclipsing current Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor's 46.3 career average at Iowa.

Eckley was a three-time all-conference selection who flexed a strong leg and accuracy for the Spartans.

He placed 34% of his punts inside the 20-yard line, with 10 inside the 10, and perhaps most impressively, 45% of his career punts were for 50-plus yards.

The Ravens had a need at punter after losing All-Pro punter Jordan Stout, a 2022 fourth-rounder, who followed John Harbaugh to New York during free agency. Baltimore had added 2025 undrafted punter Luke Elzinga earlier this month as a placeholder. Eckley now takes over the duties.

Baltimore used a sixth-round pick last year on kicker Tyler Loop. They dipped back into the sixth round to find their future punter in 2026. It marks the fourth time the Ravens drafted a punter -- the past two, Stout and Sam Koch (2006), became Pro Bowlers.

Related Content

news

2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 6-7

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 6 and 7. Follow along as we update live!

news

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Arkansas QB Taylen Green at No. 182 overall

The Cleveland Browns added to their QB room on Saturday, selecting Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the No. 182 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Jets trade up to select Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with No. 110 overall pick

The New York Jets have traded up to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with the 110th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Raiders trade up to select Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy with No. 101 overall pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up to select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Rounds 4-5

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 4 and 5.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Snap grades for every team after Rounds 2-3

With the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft in the books, Chad Reuter reveals his snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions in Rounds 2-3.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Five best value picks from Rounds 2 and 3

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks from Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Which squads scored Day 2 steals?

news

2026 NFL Draft: Steelers select Penn State QB Drew Allar in Round 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Cardinals select Miami QB Carson Beck with No. 65 overall pick

The Arizona Cardinals selected Miami quarterback Carson Beck with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Vikings trade pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to Eagles for multiple draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in a blockbuster deal during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Steelers trade up to pick Alabama WR Germie Bernard with No. 47 overall selection

Pittsburgh got scooped for a wideout in the first round, but leaped up in the second to snag a pass catcher. The Steelers selected Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard at No. 47 overall Friday after a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.