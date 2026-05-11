Former Cowboy, Bronco Craig Morton, first QB to start Super Bowls for separate teams, dies at 83

Craig Morton, the first quarterback to start Super Bowls for two separate teams, died Saturday at the age of 83, the Denver Broncos announced after Morton's family confirmed the news.
Morton spent 18 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys (1965-1974), New York Giants (1974-1976) and Broncos (1977-1982).
Taken No. 5 overall out of Cal by the Cowboys in the 1965 NFL Draft (and No. 10 by the Oakland Raiders in the AFL draft), Morton led Dallas to Super Bowl V, the franchise's first attempt at a Lombardi Trophy. Morton and the Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Colts, 16-13. He got a ring in Super Bowl VI when the Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins, 24-3, but Roger Staubach led the charge at quarterback following one of the more memorable QB controversies in NFL chronicle.
Having quarterbacked Dallas to its first Super Bowl appearance, Morton did the same with Denver, which fell in Super Bowl XII against the Cowboys and Staubach amid the franchise's first playoff berth.
Morton is a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.
Over the course of his career, Morton played in 207 games (144 starts), earning a QB record of 81-62-1. He completed 2,053 of 3,786 passes (54.2%) for 27,908 yards and 183 touchdowns.
Born on Feb. 5, 1983, in Flint, Michigan, Morton was a star in college for Cal despite the team struggling. He racked up a Pac-8-record 4,501 passing yards and an assortment of school records.
When he joined the Cowboys, he began a career marked by successful squads and sharing the spotlight as part of a string of well-known quarterbacks, first backing up "Dandy" Don Meredith and then battling it out with Staubach, an all-time great and Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Morton was Dallas' QB1 from 1969-1970, the latter season marking the aforementioned first Super Bowl run for the franchise. In 1971, legendary head coach Tom Landry had Morton and Staubach switching off as the starting QB, even having them alternate plays during one game. Staubach eventually settled in as the starter during the team's victorious Super Bowl run.
However, in '72, Morton was back to QB1 after Staubach injured his shoulder. Morton held on to the starting reins upon Staubach's return.
Morton was eventually traded to the Giants, spending a total of 34 games with the franchise, which struggled throughout his tenure.
He was traded once again, the time to the Broncos in 1977, revitalizing his career and propelling Denver to new heights. Morton led the Broncos to three playoff berths and a pair of division titles.
He was marvelous in 1977, captaining the squad, known for its Orange Crush defense, to a 12-2 record and an AFC Championship at 34.
In his second-to-last NFL season at age 38, Morton turned in career bests of 3,195 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.