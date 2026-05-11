Former Cowboy, Bronco Craig Morton, first QB to start Super Bowls for separate teams, dies at 83

Over the course of his career, Morton played in 207 games (144 starts), earning a QB record of 81-62-1. He completed 2,053 of 3,786 passes (54.2%) for 27,908 yards and 183 touchdowns.

Born on Feb. 5, 1983, in Flint, Michigan, Morton was a star in college for Cal despite the team struggling. He racked up a Pac-8-record 4,501 passing yards and an assortment of school records.

When he joined the Cowboys, he began a career marked by successful squads and sharing the spotlight as part of a string of well-known quarterbacks, first backing up "Dandy" Don Meredith and then battling it out with Staubach, an all-time great and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Morton was Dallas' QB1 from 1969-1970, the latter season marking the aforementioned first Super Bowl run for the franchise. In 1971, legendary head coach Tom Landry had Morton and Staubach switching off as the starting QB, even having them alternate plays during one game. Staubach eventually settled in as the starter during the team's victorious Super Bowl run.

However, in '72, Morton was back to QB1 after Staubach injured his shoulder. Morton held on to the starting reins upon Staubach's return.