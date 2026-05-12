Demarcus Lawrence pitched winning Super Bowl to get Dante Fowler Jr. to Seattle

Edge rusher Dante Fowler received a pitch from Demarcus Lawrence that pushed him to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.
"If you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here," Fowler said, relaying Lawrence's message after signing a one-year contract, via the team’s official website.
The message reflects Lawrence's own statements last season that it would take leaving Dallas to finally find playoff success, stating at the time that "I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there." His message was prophetic, helping Seattle to lift a Lombardi in his first season with the club.
Lawrence and Fowler spent two seasons together in Dallas (2022 and 2023) and now reunite in Seattle.
"It was amazing, just to be able to play with him for the past couple of years," Fowler said. "The legacy he left (in Dallas), when he left, it was a big thing, and to see him come here and see how great he played -- he was very healthy, he took this defense to another level, and he won a Super Bowl, something that he has been talking about since I met him. So it was really cool to watch him in that position."
Another familiar face for Fowler is defensive coordinator Aden Durde, whose time as defensive line coach in Dallas overlapped with both Lawrence and Fowler. Last year, Lawrence credited his familiarity with Durde in helping him blast off in Seattle. Fowler, who also spent a year with Durde in Atlanta, hopes to follow in that train's tracks.
"He knows what he's talking about, he's a general, and he makes guys want to run through a wall for him," Fowler said of Durde. "He knows what it takes, he knows how to push you to where you need to go, and he knows how to get the best out of his players."
Fowler, who is only a year removed from a double-digit sack season in 2024, joins an OLB group in Seattle that includes Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall.