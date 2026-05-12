Demarcus Lawrence pitched winning Super Bowl to get Dante Fowler Jr. to Seattle

The message reflects Lawrence's own statements last season that it would take leaving Dallas to finally find playoff success, stating at the time that " I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there ." His message was prophetic, helping Seattle to lift a Lombardi in his first season with the club.

"It was amazing, just to be able to play with him for the past couple of years," Fowler said. "The legacy he left (in Dallas), when he left, it was a big thing, and to see him come here and see how great he played -- he was very healthy, he took this defense to another level, and he won a Super Bowl, something that he has been talking about since I met him. So it was really cool to watch him in that position."