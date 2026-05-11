 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson to be inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor during 2026 season

Published: May 11, 2026 at 12:11 PM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

An all-time great will soon be immortalized by his first team.

The Minnesota Vikings will induct Adrian Peterson into the club's Ring of Honor in 2026, the team announced Monday.

"From the moment we selected Adrian in the 2007 NFL Draft, he proved to be a transformational player for the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement released by the team. "His historic 2012 MVP season will be rightfully remembered by fans, but Adrian's consistent production over 10 seasons in Minnesota is what firmly established him as an all-time Viking and one of the greatest to ever play this game. It will be a privilege to welcome Adrian into the Vikings Ring of Honor this year, and we know it's a matter of time before we are also celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Related Links

A running back who defined the position for his generation, Peterson was an undeniable workhorse over a decade with the Vikings, racking up seven 1,000-yard seasons, four first-team All-Pro selections (and three second-team honors), seven Pro Bowl nods and the aforementioned 2012 NFL MVP campaign in which Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards, finishing eight yards shy of the all-time single-season record. The 2012 performance, while historic on its own, was even more remarkable when considering Peterson did so after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in December 2011, returning to produce a peak performance less than nine months after the injury.

Peterson's NFL journey would have landed him in Canton by now had he walked away near the typical retirement age for running backs, but a desire to continue playing saw him become a mercenary for six teams (Arizona, Detroit, New Orleans, Seattle, Tennessee, Washington) over his final five seasons, tallying 3,171 yards and 23 touchdowns in his final 61 career games. He will become eligible for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

"Adrian's career with the Minnesota Vikings set a standard that few running backs in NFL history have matched," Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf said. "From breaking the single-game rushing record as a rookie to his becoming one of just seven players to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, Adrian was an electric player who captivated fans when the ball was in his hands. His infectious energy and his appreciation for Vikings fans and the team's role within the community made him even more memorable. Adrian certainly belongs in both the Vikings Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell agrees to four-year, $28 million extension

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Giants to host Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will kick off the "Sunday Night Football" prime-time slate in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Rams QB Ty Simpson: 'I couldn't have asked for a better situation'

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson said over the weekend that he didn't see Sean McVay's "grumpy" post-pick press conference.

news

Chargers agree to terms with TE David Njoku

The Los Angeles Chargers added more depth to the offense, signing veteran tight end David Njoku, who spent nine seasons in Cleveland.

news

Kenyon Sadiq on Jets' TE room: 'I think the possibilities are endless'

New York Jets rookie Kenyon Sadiq says the "possibilities are endless" for the team's tight ends heading into the 2026 season.

news

NFL Network: Vikings will host true QB competition between J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray

Minnesota will host a good, old fashioned quarterback battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray this offseason, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Browns 6-5 rookie QB Taylen Green, who ran 4.36 40: 'I really don't think there's anybody like me'

No quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class -- or the league overall, for that matter -- has the measurables of Taylen Green, the sixth-round draft choice of the Cleveland Browns.

news

Giants' Jaxson Dart's reaction to Francis Mauigoa saying he was 'ready to die for' him: 'That's the kind of player that I want to play for'

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was "pumped" when he saw New York's No. 10 overall pick Francis Mauigoa have a viral interview at the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Texans rookie DT Kayden McDonald: Rookie of the Year, Super Bowl 'are realistic to me'

Houston Texans rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald has big aspirations and individual goals for his first season in the NFL.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'motivated as ever' after Detroit's 2025 season: 'I've been excited to get back to work'

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is eager to get back on the field after Detroit's disappointing 2025 season.

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took time on Sunday to celebrate moms all over the world.