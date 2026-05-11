Adrian Peterson to be inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor during 2026 season

An all-time great will soon be immortalized by his first team.
The Minnesota Vikings will induct Adrian Peterson into the club's Ring of Honor in 2026, the team announced Monday.
"From the moment we selected Adrian in the 2007 NFL Draft, he proved to be a transformational player for the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement released by the team. "His historic 2012 MVP season will be rightfully remembered by fans, but Adrian's consistent production over 10 seasons in Minnesota is what firmly established him as an all-time Viking and one of the greatest to ever play this game. It will be a privilege to welcome Adrian into the Vikings Ring of Honor this year, and we know it's a matter of time before we are also celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
A running back who defined the position for his generation, Peterson was an undeniable workhorse over a decade with the Vikings, racking up seven 1,000-yard seasons, four first-team All-Pro selections (and three second-team honors), seven Pro Bowl nods and the aforementioned 2012 NFL MVP campaign in which Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards, finishing eight yards shy of the all-time single-season record. The 2012 performance, while historic on its own, was even more remarkable when considering Peterson did so after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in December 2011, returning to produce a peak performance less than nine months after the injury.
Peterson's NFL journey would have landed him in Canton by now had he walked away near the typical retirement age for running backs, but a desire to continue playing saw him become a mercenary for six teams (Arizona, Detroit, New Orleans, Seattle, Tennessee, Washington) over his final five seasons, tallying 3,171 yards and 23 touchdowns in his final 61 career games. He will become eligible for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.
"Adrian's career with the Minnesota Vikings set a standard that few running backs in NFL history have matched," Vikings owner and chairman Zygi Wilf said. "From breaking the single-game rushing record as a rookie to his becoming one of just seven players to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, Adrian was an electric player who captivated fans when the ball was in his hands. His infectious energy and his appreciation for Vikings fans and the team's role within the community made him even more memorable. Adrian certainly belongs in both the Vikings Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame."