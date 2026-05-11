Adrian Peterson to be inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor during 2026 season

A running back who defined the position for his generation, Peterson was an undeniable workhorse over a decade with the Vikings, racking up seven 1,000-yard seasons, four first-team All-Pro selections (and three second-team honors), seven Pro Bowl nods and the aforementioned 2012 NFL MVP campaign in which Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards, finishing eight yards shy of the all-time single-season record. The 2012 performance, while historic on its own, was even more remarkable when considering Peterson did so after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in December 2011, returning to produce a peak performance less than nine months after the injury.

Peterson's NFL journey would have landed him in Canton by now had he walked away near the typical retirement age for running backs, but a desire to continue playing saw him become a mercenary for six teams (Arizona, Detroit, New Orleans, Seattle, Tennessee, Washington) over his final five seasons, tallying 3,171 yards and 23 touchdowns in his final 61 career games. He will become eligible for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.