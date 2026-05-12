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Breece Hall ready to 'flourish' following extension, Jets' offseason additions

Published: May 12, 2026 at 01:59 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Not long ago, Breece Hall's future with the Jets appeared unclear. Now he's signed long term and believes the best is yet to come in New York.

Speaking to the media following his recent contract extension, Hall said on Tuesday that the Jets trading for Geno Smith and adding another talented draft class told him everything he needed to know about the direction of the franchise.

"Honestly, just the fact that they brought a proven veteran in like Geno and then we drafted some really good guys … let me know that, OK, we're really trying to build something here," Hall said. "… It definitely meant a lot for me because they showed me and told me that they wanted me to be a part of this thing, so I'm definitely happy to be here."

Last fall, Hall's name was floated as a possible trade candidate. The Jets ended up offloading Sauce Gardner (Colts) and Quinnen Williams (Cowboys) but kept Hall. That left the running back questioning his place with the team. Hall said he went into the offseason not knowing what to expect, especially after the Jets placed the franchise tag on him.

"Honestly, (returning) wasn't really my mentality. I was kinda just being where my feet (were)," Hall said. "So I was doing my offseason training where I was, and that's really what I was focused on every day. So I was just like, OK, whatever happens is gonna happen.

"Luckily, thankfully, we came to an agreement. I didn't really know what to expect. … I was just going with the wind, basically."

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Hall's extension is for three years and $45.75 million, making him the third-highest paid running back in the league behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. After four solid seasons, Hall hopes that a stronger supporting cast can help boost his production to a level that's commensurate with his new salary.

"I feel like I'm the only running back that's consistently a top-10 back in the league that hasn't in the past been always in the most ideal situation," he said. "I feel like now (head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey) … really put me in position with all the guys we brought in and the team we're building around us to really flourish and for me to really be myself.

"God-willing, we stay healthy and everything goes as planned, I feel like this could be my best season, for sure."

Hall called his time with the Jets "a roller coaster" so far, but that he plans to continue to "show up every day, be the same guy and show my teammates how much love I have for them and how I'm gonna play for them" every game.

Hall has endured the trying times alongside wide receivers Garrett Wilson, suffering through four straight double-digit-loss seasons together. Hall, though, feels that the Jets' two best offensive playmakers have their best chance now to prove their worth post their respective contract extensions.

" … Everyone knows that we're here for the long haul and we're willing to deal with the good, the bad, the ugly, but also the positives, too," Hall said. "So I think, for me and G, it's like we want to show who we are and what we can do on a consistent basis so bad, and we feel like we're finally getting into a position and our coaches are putting us into position to where we can really just take that stress cap off and just be ourselves."

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