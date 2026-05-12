Breece Hall ready to 'flourish' following extension, Jets' offseason additions

Hall's extension is for three years and $45.75 million, making him the third-highest paid running back in the league behind Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. After four solid seasons, Hall hopes that a stronger supporting cast can help boost his production to a level that's commensurate with his new salary.

"I feel like I'm the only running back that's consistently a top-10 back in the league that hasn't in the past been always in the most ideal situation," he said. "I feel like now (head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey) … really put me in position with all the guys we brought in and the team we're building around us to really flourish and for me to really be myself.

"God-willing, we stay healthy and everything goes as planned, I feel like this could be my best season, for sure."

Hall called his time with the Jets "a roller coaster" so far, but that he plans to continue to "show up every day, be the same guy and show my teammates how much love I have for them and how I'm gonna play for them" every game.

Hall has endured the trying times alongside wide receivers Garrett Wilson, suffering through four straight double-digit-loss seasons together. Hall, though, feels that the Jets' two best offensive playmakers have their best chance now to prove their worth post their respective contract extensions.