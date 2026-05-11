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Kenyon Sadiq on Jets' TE room: 'I think the possibilities are endless'

Published: May 10, 2026 at 09:21 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The New York Jets used two out of their three first-round picks in the 2026 NFl Draft on the offensive side of the ball.

At No. 2 overall, the Jets picked pass rusher David Bailey. Then, Gang Green selected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 and nabbed Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with the 30th pick. With New York's rookie minicamp being held this weekend, Sadiq is already a firm believer on how new Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich will utilize the tight ends for the 2026 season.

"[Mason Taylor] does a lot of things really well, whether it's the run game or the pass game," Sadiq said, via the team’s official website. "But I think the possibilities are endless. And even with Jeremy [Ruckert] in there, really, they can do whatever they want. And I think it's pretty unique and pretty cool, and it kind of just opens it for everyone."

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New York currently rosters five tight ends with Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods, undrafted free agent Chase Curtis and Sadiq.

In 2025, Taylor led the Jets with his 44 receptions as wide receiver Garrett Wilson missed 10 games due to injury and inconsistent quarterback play throughout the season plagued the squad. This offseason, New York acquired veteran QB Geno Smith, who's been handed the team's starting QB for the 2026 season.

The Jets are hoping Sadiq and Cooper Jr. can contribute right away after New York's disappointing 2025 campaign. Sadiq proved to be worthy of a first-round pick by recording 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Ducks.

As Jets rookie minicamp wraps up, Sadiq will continue to learn Reich's offense when the Jets begin organized team activities on May 27.

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