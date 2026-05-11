Kenyon Sadiq on Jets' TE room: 'I think the possibilities are endless'

The New York Jets used two out of their three first-round picks in the 2026 NFl Draft on the offensive side of the ball.

At No. 2 overall, the Jets picked pass rusher David Bailey . Then, Gang Green selected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 and nabbed Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with the 30th pick. With New York's rookie minicamp being held this weekend, Sadiq is already a firm believer on how new Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich will utilize the tight ends for the 2026 season.

"[Mason Taylor] does a lot of things really well, whether it's the run game or the pass game," Sadiq said, via the team’s official website. "But I think the possibilities are endless. And even with Jeremy [Ruckert] in there, really, they can do whatever they want. And I think it's pretty unique and pretty cool, and it kind of just opens it for everyone."