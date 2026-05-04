Eagles, Giants, Jets help sanction high school girls flag football in New Jersey

With Monday's announcement, New Jersey is now the 21st state in the country to officially declare girls flag football a sanctioned sport.

"The rise of girls flag football in New Jersey reflects a strong collaborative effort, and we're thankful to the many partners who have supported student-athletes throughout this journey," NJSIAA executive director Colleen E. Maguire said in a statement. "The National Football League, including the Philadelphia Eagles, has been instrumental in raising awareness and creating opportunities from the outset, and that ongoing commitment has helped build the solid foundation we see today."

Since 2023, the Eagles have worked in together with the Giants and Jets to help grow the flag football game at the youth level for girls in the state of New Jersey through education, engagement, resources and distribution of equipment.

This isn't the first time the Eagles have made their mark in the game of flag football. In 2024, the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers help sanctioned girls' high school football in the state of Pennsylvania.

It's been a trend within the NFL to help grow the game of flag football.

In 2024, the Arizona Cardinals became the first NFL team to broadcast girls' high school flag football. The Jets and the Eastern College Athletic Conference teamed up to launch the largest collegiate women's flag football league in the country, which kicked off in February.