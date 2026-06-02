Cardinals All-Pro TE Trey McBride's reaction to rival Rams getting Myles Garrett: 'Really shocked'

For a Cardinals squad looking to resurrect itself from four straight losing seasons, including last year's dreadful 3-14 showing, the comeback road has no doubt grown more arduous.

Rookie head coach Mike LaFleur, the former Rams offensive coordinator, is going to continue worrying about his team, though. Presumably at least until the Cardinals play the Rams in Week 6 and Week 10.

"You're not really concerned about that right now," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. "It's not what kept me up at night yesterday. What kept me up was, 'Hey, we got two really good team periods, we got a two-minute, let's see how that two-minute goes and then we'll go from there. Like all great players, whether it be offense or defense, you gotta adjust, you gotta game plan for those guys, but not my concern."

One more urgent concern is quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the presumed starter, who's missed all voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract.

McBride understands the absence, but he's hopeful he'll see the QB that helped him to so much success last season.

"I would love to have Jacoby here, you know, he was the guy who got me all those yards and catches, whatever, last year," McBride said. "So, I would love to have him here but, you know, he's dealing with something right now. Gardner (Minshew)'s been here just as much, so, I've been working with him, getting reps with him. And for all of us, we're all learning the offense. We're trying to figure this thing out together, and it's been a learning curve for everybody. So, we've been rolling as much as we can, and it's been a lot of fun, but we would love to get Jacoby back as soon as possible."

Indeed, the Rams are putting everything into their 2026 Super Bowl aspirations, while LaFleur and McBride are installing a new offense and aiming to build a winner from the ground up.