Cardinals All-Pro TE Trey McBride's reaction to rival Rams getting Myles Garrett: 'Really shocked'

While those in Cincinnati and likely the remainder of the AFC North were celebrating Myles Garrett's departure from the Cleveland Browns, those in the NFC West are hardly going to unfurl a welcome mat.
Likely one of the first to field questions about Garrett joining the rival Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tight end Trey McBride faced the reality of the talent-rich squad getting richer.
"I was really shocked," McBride told NFL Network's Judy Battista and Ian Rapoport on Monday's The Insiders. "I was really trying to figure out how they were gonna get this done, how they were gonna get the cap, the salary, all the above. But honestly, [he's] a tremendous player. You know, Jared Verse is also a tremendous player. So, it's kind of like one out, one in, and Myles Garrett's been doing it at a high level for a long time. So, you know, I'm excited to go against one of the best in the league, you know, twice a year, every year."
Having gone to Pro Bowls in back-to-back seasons, McBride's 2025 All-Pro campaign was one in which he tallied career bests of 126 receptions (an NFL tight end single-season record), 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.
While he's unlikely to have the five-time All-Pro Garrett dropping back to cover him, the pass rusher's addition to the Rams will undoubtedly alter the tight end's performances twice a year.
"With such an elite edge rusher like that, he's a guy that you have to slow down," McBride said. "You have to chip him, you have to know exactly where he is at all times. And he's gonna be a main focus for us when we play those, you know, the Rams that week. And hopefully we can slow him down and, you know, be able to slow him down as much as we can. So, we can get the ball out fast, because he's a problem when he gets going."
For a Cardinals squad looking to resurrect itself from four straight losing seasons, including last year's dreadful 3-14 showing, the comeback road has no doubt grown more arduous.
Rookie head coach Mike LaFleur, the former Rams offensive coordinator, is going to continue worrying about his team, though. Presumably at least until the Cardinals play the Rams in Week 6 and Week 10.
"You're not really concerned about that right now," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. "It's not what kept me up at night yesterday. What kept me up was, 'Hey, we got two really good team periods, we got a two-minute, let's see how that two-minute goes and then we'll go from there. Like all great players, whether it be offense or defense, you gotta adjust, you gotta game plan for those guys, but not my concern."
One more urgent concern is quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the presumed starter, who's missed all voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract.
McBride understands the absence, but he's hopeful he'll see the QB that helped him to so much success last season.
"I would love to have Jacoby here, you know, he was the guy who got me all those yards and catches, whatever, last year," McBride said. "So, I would love to have him here but, you know, he's dealing with something right now. Gardner (Minshew)'s been here just as much, so, I've been working with him, getting reps with him. And for all of us, we're all learning the offense. We're trying to figure this thing out together, and it's been a learning curve for everybody. So, we've been rolling as much as we can, and it's been a lot of fun, but we would love to get Jacoby back as soon as possible."
Indeed, the Rams are putting everything into their 2026 Super Bowl aspirations, while LaFleur and McBride are installing a new offense and aiming to build a winner from the ground up.
As the Cardinals continue to wait for the return of their quarterback, they're all drinking in the reality that the Rams added one of the greatest quarterback hunters of all time.