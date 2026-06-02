 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cardinals All-Pro TE Trey McBride's reaction to rival Rams getting Myles Garrett: 'Really shocked'

Published: Jun 02, 2026 at 07:16 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

While those in Cincinnati and likely the remainder of the AFC North were celebrating Myles Garrett's departure from the Cleveland Browns, those in the NFC West are hardly going to unfurl a welcome mat.

Likely one of the first to field questions about Garrett joining the rival Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tight end Trey McBride faced the reality of the talent-rich squad getting richer.

"I was really shocked," McBride told NFL Network's Judy Battista and Ian Rapoport on Monday's The Insiders. "I was really trying to figure out how they were gonna get this done, how they were gonna get the cap, the salary, all the above. But honestly, [he's] a tremendous player. You know, Jared Verse is also a tremendous player. So, it's kind of like one out, one in, and Myles Garrett's been doing it at a high level for a long time. So, you know, I'm excited to go against one of the best in the league, you know, twice a year, every year."

Having gone to Pro Bowls in back-to-back seasons, McBride's 2025 All-Pro campaign was one in which he tallied career bests of 126 receptions (an NFL tight end single-season record), 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While he's unlikely to have the five-time All-Pro Garrett dropping back to cover him, the pass rusher's addition to the Rams will undoubtedly alter the tight end's performances twice a year.

"With such an elite edge rusher like that, he's a guy that you have to slow down," McBride said. "You have to chip him, you have to know exactly where he is at all times. And he's gonna be a main focus for us when we play those, you know, the Rams that week. And hopefully we can slow him down and, you know, be able to slow him down as much as we can. So, we can get the ball out fast, because he's a problem when he gets going."

Related Links

For a Cardinals squad looking to resurrect itself from four straight losing seasons, including last year's dreadful 3-14 showing, the comeback road has no doubt grown more arduous.

Rookie head coach Mike LaFleur, the former Rams offensive coordinator, is going to continue worrying about his team, though. Presumably at least until the Cardinals play the Rams in Week 6 and Week 10.

"You're not really concerned about that right now," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday. "It's not what kept me up at night yesterday. What kept me up was, 'Hey, we got two really good team periods, we got a two-minute, let's see how that two-minute goes and then we'll go from there. Like all great players, whether it be offense or defense, you gotta adjust, you gotta game plan for those guys, but not my concern."

One more urgent concern is quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the presumed starter, who's missed all voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract.

McBride understands the absence, but he's hopeful he'll see the QB that helped him to so much success last season.

"I would love to have Jacoby here, you know, he was the guy who got me all those yards and catches, whatever, last year," McBride said. "So, I would love to have him here but, you know, he's dealing with something right now. Gardner (Minshew)'s been here just as much, so, I've been working with him, getting reps with him. And for all of us, we're all learning the offense. We're trying to figure this thing out together, and it's been a learning curve for everybody. So, we've been rolling as much as we can, and it's been a lot of fun, but we would love to get Jacoby back as soon as possible."

Indeed, the Rams are putting everything into their 2026 Super Bowl aspirations, while LaFleur and McBride are installing a new offense and aiming to build a winner from the ground up.

As the Cardinals continue to wait for the return of their quarterback, they're all drinking in the reality that the Rams added one of the greatest quarterback hunters of all time.

Related Content

news

New Ram Myles Garrett has 'urgency' to win Super Bowl, solidify himself 'among the very greats'

Myles Garrett underscored that winning has always been a priority for him and claiming a Super Bowl victory is the most urgent matter at hand for the pass rusher and the Rams, his new squad.

news

NFL Network: Falcons, WR Drake London agree to four-year, $141 million extension

Drake London has hauled in his biggest catch yet. The standout wide receiver and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay on potential Aaron Donald return: 'Bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip'

Could Aaron Donald possibly return to the Rams in the wake of this week's Myles Garrett trade? Los Angeles HC Sean McVay was asked about that scenario on Tuesday.

news

NFL Network: Steelers, LB Nick Herbig agree to four-year, $100 million contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and linebacker Nate Herbighave agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension that includes $42 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

news

Patriots WR A.J. Brown on joining childhood team: 'I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it'

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is joining the team he grew up rooting for and couldn't be happier about it, ready to turn the page on his time with the Eagles and focus on the season ahead for New England.

news

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown trade: 'Trying to improve our football team in every possible way'

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Tuesday discussed Monday's trade to acquire star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Jared Verse was 'huge part' of return in Myles Garrett trade

Following a blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles, Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed his excitement for Cleveland's return, which includes a player in Jared Verse he says was an essential piece in the deal.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks pass rusher Derick Hall agrees to three-year, $42 million extension

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals react to Browns' Myles Garrett trade: 'Good for us'

The Bengals are the biggest beneficiaries of the offseason overhauls happening throughout the AFC North, including Cleveland's trade of Myles Garrett to Los Angeles.

news

Eagles' Howie Roseman on 2028 first-rounder compensation in A.J. Brown trade: 'A pick is a pick'

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman entered the offseason reportedly seeking first- and second-round picks for A.J. Brown. The eventual deal pushed that first-round compensation until 2028.

news

Saints WR Chris Olave aiming for a contract extension by training camp

New Orleans Saints star receiver Chris Olave enters the final year of his rookie contract. He's been attenting voluntary offseason workouts as sides work on a new deal.