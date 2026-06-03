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Chargers QB Justin Herbert tweaking mechanics as he adjusts to Mike McDaniel's quick-game scheme

Published: Jun 03, 2026 at 06:47 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel isn't just overhauling the scheme in Los Angeles. He's tweaking quarterback Justin Herbert's mechanics to fit the new plan.

Herbert spent Tuesday's OTA session not throwing passes but rather using a weighted bright green ball to work on his throwing motion and footwork. The two-time Pro Bowler said he expects to spend one day per week over the rest of the pre-training camp sessions focusing on footwork rather than throwing.

"Mechanically, it's a little different timing, making sure you're timed up with the routes," Herbert said, via the team’s official website. "It doesn't take too long because in years past, I've been feet parallel with each other, right foot forward, left foot forward.

"Basically, just understanding how [McDaniel] wants the drops timed up with the routes and he wants the ball out early," Herbert added. "We feel like that is going to help get the ball out quicker."

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The quick routes were a staple of McDaniel's offense, as were creative motions and an excelling rushing attack, allowing wideouts to find open grass. It helps when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle catching those quick throws, but the timing from the quarterback is key regardless of who is on the other end.

"That's kind of his big emphasis in getting the ball out and getting the ball in the receivers' hands at a time where they can go up field and make something happen," Herbert said. "We turned on the tape of Miami the last few years and how many plays they had with YAC, guys catching the ball and breaking for a touchdown.

"The better I can do at getting the ball quicker in their hands and into a position they can run with it, I think the better our offense will be."

Adding more quick-game to the offense could not only improve Herbert's efficiency but also keep him upright more often. The QB was battered behind a banged-up offensive line, taking a career-high 54 regular-season sacks, then was taken down six times in the wild-card loss to New England.

"I think getting the ball out quick and the emphasis of getting the ball out before the receivers are even looking for it, that's the new part," Herbert said. "In years past, you rely on your arm strength to put the ball exactly where you needed to instead of trusting and throwing it to a spot and letting them go and get it, I think that part is different."

Different enough that Herbert is spending an entire day during the offseason program tweaking his mechanics to get used to it.

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