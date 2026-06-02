New Ram Myles Garrett has 'urgency' to win Super Bowl, solidify himself 'among the very greats'

Myles Garrett's next chapter began Tuesday in Woodland Hills, California, Garrett's new football home for the foreseeable future following Monday's seismic trade that sent him west.
He's aware of the opportunity with the Rams, but isn't going to let a chance to chase a ring change who he is. After all, he's a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, viewed by most as the best edge rusher in football, and should have a place reserved for him in Canton.
"That's always been my role since I've stepped foot into the NFL," Garrett said during his introductory news conference. "So, nothing changes for me. I don't feel any pressure to be anything else or be anything different. As long I'm myself and I come in here to work every day and I'm a leader, the success will follow."
Garrett has long been a player who leads by example, and the examples are quite strong. Seven Pro Bowl nods. Five first-team All-Pro selections. The single-season sack record (23) and 125.5 career sacks.
That resume is why the Rams were willing to give up not only three draft picks -- including their 2027 first-round selection -- but also 2024 first-rounder Jared Verse, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year whose production is on track to establish him as one of the greats of his era.
It all comes down to one goal: Win a Super Bowl in 2026, in their home of SoFi Stadium, much like they did in 2021. In that run, general manager Les Snead went all-in on the pursuit, mortgaging the future to load up on star players (additions such as Von Miller, Odell Beckhamand Allen Robinson) and chase the ring.
That title was won with future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald at the center of their defensive identity. This time around, Garrett will occupy that role.
"I see a position to solidify myself here, as well, among the very greats," Garrett, 30, said. "I still have plenty of great years in front of me and being able to cement that legacy, not only as a football city here in L.A., but as an individual and winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more. Those things are definitely pressing on my mind, and I have a definite bit of urgency to do it and do it right away."
Fortunately, Garrett's sense of urgency matches that of Snead and coach Sean McVay. After falling painfully short of the Super Bowl last season thanks to a four-point NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks, they're more motivated than ever to ensure they get there in 2026. That's what the trade for Garrett signals, a message Garrett happily received when he agreed to waive his no-trade clause -- a mild concern of Snead's -- and join the Rams.
"Since the very beginning, it's always been about winning. It just breaks down to the timing of everything," Garrett said. "What does it realistically look like to be a winner now? And to have an opportunity to do that immediately, that was an opportunity that was too difficult to pass up. I always have love in my heart for Cleveland, the city and the community, all the players and everything else. But the opportunity to come here and have an immediate and profound impact on this team, it was something I just had to move forward with."
After spending the last two seasons in Cleveland on rosters that combined for just eight victories, Garrett is joining a roster that is ready to win now. Snead and McVay attacked their greatest weakness -- their secondary -- by trading for Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie and handing him an extension. They also signed McDuffie's former and current teammate, Jaylen Watson, reinforcing the back end before reeling in the biggest fish of all in Garrett.
Blending that unit with an explosive offense that scores early and often means Garrett will likely find himself with more opportunities to hunt the quarterback than he had in Cleveland in the last two years. Fresh off a record-setting 23-sack season, Garrett knows he might have an even greater opportunity to make history amid the Rams' title chase in 2026.
"I mean that did play into the decision as well," Garrett said. "Knowing I have the ability, you know, late game to pin my ears back, not just because we need a play to be made but because we have the lead and it's an obvious passing down. Being able to make those game-changing plays to win the game for us. Those are things that appeal to me, I'm sure appeal to all of us as D-linemen. That's something I really look forward to."
Now, it's about acting on those intentions, with Garrett dressed in his new colors: Rams royal and sol.
"On paper, I'm sure things look great. But we've got to go out there and put the work in," Garrett said. "It starts on the field, it starts in the classroom. We're not going to take a single day for granted, we're not going to be looking at any odds or favorites.
"We're going win each game day by day."