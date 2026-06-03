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Eagles LT Jordan Mailata relieved after A.J. Brown trade: It sounds terrible, but 'thank God it's over'

Published: Jun 03, 2026 at 08:50 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

With the A.J. Brown trade official, Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata verbalized how many felt about the situation: Finally, it's done.

"I think this is more of a -- it sounds terrible -- but like, thank God it's over. It was a slow pain of just, is he in, is he out?" Mailata said Tuesday, via ESPN. "We didn't really know, and that really wasn't our focus as a team, our team, especially on offense."

While the front office continued to insist for much of the offseason that Brown was "an Eagle," it became clear based on general manager Howie Roseman's moves -- including trading up to draft Makai Lemon in the first round -- that Brown was gone. Still, nothing is certain until it's official (see: Maxx Crosby's visit to Baltimore).

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Now that the trade is done, the Eagles offense can move forward without the lingering questions and persistent inquiries from the media about their former teammate's future.

"Yes, we can move on now," Mailata said. "I think most of us that have been here the last six weeks, we have moved on, just from, we have enough to worry about."

The Eagles will miss Brown's playmaking, but the overall corps -- from a depth perspective -- is improved upon last year's group. Much of the production behind DeVonta Smith will come down to how Lemon performs out of the gate.

One thing feels certain following the trade: There should be less drama out of the Eagles' WR room than a year ago.

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