Eagles LT Jordan Mailata relieved after A.J. Brown trade: It sounds terrible, but 'thank God it's over'

Now that the trade is done, the Eagles offense can move forward without the lingering questions and persistent inquiries from the media about their former teammate's future.

"Yes, we can move on now," Mailata said. "I think most of us that have been here the last six weeks, we have moved on, just from, we have enough to worry about."

The Eagles will miss Brown's playmaking, but the overall corps -- from a depth perspective -- is improved upon last year's group. Much of the production behind DeVonta Smith will come down to how Lemon performs out of the gate.