Commanders unveil new uniforms, featuring Super Bowl-era home and away jerseys, all-black alternate

Washington is returning to the traditional helmets, jerseys and pants worn by the franchise since 1979, a look in which the club won three Super Bowls (XVII, XXII, XXVI) and four NFC titles. Save for the 2002 season -- a campaign spent celebrating the club's 70th anniversary by swapping out their usual home uniform for a throwback kit built around a spear motif -- Washington's identity has long existed in this appearance. The new ownership group, led by lifelong Washington fan Josh Harris, is returning the franchise to the aesthetic appearance their fans know best.

Speaking of the spear, that element is also returning to the team's uniforms for the first time since 2003 in a fashion similar to the last time it appeared as an alternate uniform.