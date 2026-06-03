Browns LB Jared Verse arrives in Cleveland, says he's not here to 'fill' Myles Garrett's 'shoes'

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Tuesday that Verse was "a huge part" of the return for Garrett and indicated such a deal wouldn't have taken place without him. Gaining a young pass rusher in the deal allows Cleveland to not just receive an ample replacement for Garrett in the immediate, but a younger one who is still playing on a team-friendly contract.

Following up Garrett is an unenviable position for Verse, however, the 25-year-old isn't worried about the expectations that come with replacing the Browns' all-time sack leader.

"I'm not here to fill his shoes," Verse told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm here to bring my own. I'm here to work and be the best version of me. The best version of me is going to be the best defensive player in the league. The best defensive player in the league is going to play for the best defense in the league. That's what I make myself a testament to."

Browns head coach Todd Monken expressed his excitement in acquiring Verse and the future Cleveland holds in those three draft picks (2027 first-rounder, 2028 second-rounder, 2029 third-rounder) it acquired in the Garrett trade.

"He's going to fit us like a glove," Monken said. "... You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed, but just his willingness to get here, be here this morning, to get into meetings and be on the practice field, says a lot about him."

Verse joins a defense that's finished top five in yards allowed per game in two of the last three seasons with Garrett as the table-setter. With Verse helping to fill that void, the Browns still boast a talented defense headlined by five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and supported by a bevy of young talent, including defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger -- last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"We didn't get no scrub back," veteran Browns defensive end Alexander Wright said of Verse. "We got an absolute dog."

Verse said he aims to bring his "violent" style of play to a Browns defense that has been proven physical. Time will tell over the coming months and seasons how well he acclimates himself to a new team and city, but Verse is motivated to prove himself after being involved in one the NFL's biggest blockbuster trades in recent time.