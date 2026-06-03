Browns LB Jared Verse arrives in Cleveland, says he's not here to 'fill' Myles Garrett's 'shoes'

Amid a whirlwind week that saw him traded from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Jared Verse was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time as a member of the Browns.
Speaking to the media for the first time since he was part of Monday's blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Rams, Verse admitted he was initially "upset" by the news but looks forward to being a part of a team "that believed in me."
"It caught me by surprise," Verse said Wednesday. "I loved L.A. I loved the coaches, the organization, my teammates, you know, everybody a part of it. The staff, the fans, you know, I loved the whole vibe of L.A., Los Angeles Rams, you know, and it was upsetting. I was upset for, you know, a good little bit of time.
"But when you're an athlete, you understand the nature of the business. Everybody does what they think is best for their business and, you know, that's the situation I'm in. I'm happy to be part of the Browns. You know, I'm happy that they believed in me and they were able to make that trade and bring me here. You know, be with my teammates, be with everybody here, and I truly do believe in everybody in the locker room. But I was upset in that place, but, you know, you got two choices that you can either work or you can give up, and I ain't ever been a quitter."
Verse burst onto the scene as a first-round pick by the Rams, notching 4.5 sacks, 76 QB pressures, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles to earn the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Since joining the league, Verse's 143 QB pressures are tied for fifth-most in NFL (per Next Gen Stats), and he is one of five players with 40-plus QB hits and five-plus forced fumbles, joining Garrett, T.J. Watt, Aidan Hutchinson and Brian Burns.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Tuesday that Verse was "a huge part" of the return for Garrett and indicated such a deal wouldn't have taken place without him. Gaining a young pass rusher in the deal allows Cleveland to not just receive an ample replacement for Garrett in the immediate, but a younger one who is still playing on a team-friendly contract.
Following up Garrett is an unenviable position for Verse, however, the 25-year-old isn't worried about the expectations that come with replacing the Browns' all-time sack leader.
"I'm not here to fill his shoes," Verse told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm here to bring my own. I'm here to work and be the best version of me. The best version of me is going to be the best defensive player in the league. The best defensive player in the league is going to play for the best defense in the league. That's what I make myself a testament to."
Browns head coach Todd Monken expressed his excitement in acquiring Verse and the future Cleveland holds in those three draft picks (2027 first-rounder, 2028 second-rounder, 2029 third-rounder) it acquired in the Garrett trade.
"He's going to fit us like a glove," Monken said. "... You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed, but just his willingness to get here, be here this morning, to get into meetings and be on the practice field, says a lot about him."
Verse joins a defense that's finished top five in yards allowed per game in two of the last three seasons with Garrett as the table-setter. With Verse helping to fill that void, the Browns still boast a talented defense headlined by five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and supported by a bevy of young talent, including defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger -- last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"We didn't get no scrub back," veteran Browns defensive end Alexander Wright said of Verse. "We got an absolute dog."
Verse said he aims to bring his "violent" style of play to a Browns defense that has been proven physical. Time will tell over the coming months and seasons how well he acclimates himself to a new team and city, but Verse is motivated to prove himself after being involved in one the NFL's biggest blockbuster trades in recent time.
"It definitely puts a chip on my shoulder," Verse said. "You know, when I was with the Rams, I still was learning how to play D-end. Still learning how to be a football player, NFL player, and how to play at this next level. And the Browns, you know, got me now. I feel like they're going to get the best of me. They're not going to get a half finished project or something got to work on. This is work here. This is going to be the best version of me. Everything I've done this offseason it's going to be great."