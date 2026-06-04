49ers LT Trent Williams believes 2027 season will 'probably' be his last 

The 37-year-old noted that the idea of closing his career is a "scary" thought.

"It's scary," Williams said. "I'm toying between the idea of going until I can't no more and just leaving while I've still got some good product left and not getting ran out the league.

"It's been a long time, and I have a daughter who was born a few months before I got drafted. I'm going on year 17. She's turning 17. As a father, you feel like, 'Dang, I kind of missed her whole life until adulthood.' ... She [will] go off to college in a couple years. I want to be there and be accessible, and I don't want to be that father that shadows the kid. I want to be close. You know what I mean? I want to be close. I don't want to be somewhere at a joint practice."

Williams remains the premier left tackle when healthy. However, the injuries are becoming a concern as he creeps toward 40. Even a diminished Trent is better than most fully healthy left tackles, but it becomes a factor for the Super Bowl-or-bust 49ers.