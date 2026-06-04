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TE Darnell Washington, Steelers agree to terms on four-year, $42M extension

Published: Jun 03, 2026 at 09:55 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tight end Darnell Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $42 million extension, ESPN reported Wednesday evening.

The deal, also announced by Washington's agency, includes $21 million guaranteed, and comes a day after the Steelers worked out a four-year pact with linebacker Nick Herbig, who officially signed his contract Wednesday.

Washington (Round 3, No. 93 overall) and Herbig (Round 4, No. 132) are each members of Pittsburgh's 2023 draft class and were entering the final seasons of their rookie contracts. Next up could be classmate Joey Porter Jr., a second-round pick, while the status of left tackle Broderick Jones remains a larger question after the first-rounder's fifth-year option was declined.

Washington is somewhat of a unicorn in this league – a very massive unicorn who's 6-foot-7 and in the neighborhood of 300 pounds.

The 24-year-old has produced 57 receptions for 625 yards and two touchdowns but has been a massive plus as a blocker and is coming off his best season statistically. He had career highs of 13 starts, 31 catches, 364 yards and 16 first downs in 2025.

Originally due $3.6 million in 2026, Washington's now hauled in his second career contract.

At $10.5 million in average over his new years, Washington is right around the top 10 for tight ends, but the money is very much at the top end of those considered to be blocking tight ends. For instance, the Los Angeles Chargers signed Charlie Kolar to a free-agent deal that pays him $8.1 million per year.

Washington's hardly your run-of-the-mill, standard blocking tight end, so his new money is in line with that.

Teammate and tight end Pat Freiermuth is also entering the final year of his current deal, a four-year, $48 extension ($12.1 per season) signed in 2024.

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