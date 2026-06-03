Arrest warrant issued for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk for exhibition of speed

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an alleged traffic violation last year, the Santa Clara County (Calif.) District Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

County prosecutors allege Aiyuk committed misdemeanor exhibition of speed on or about Dec. 20, 2025. The complaint was executed on Feb. 11 and filed on Feb. 24, per court documents.

The arrest warrant stems from a video posted by Aiyuk to YouTube in December. In the clip, Aiyuk is seen reaching speeds of over 100 mph on Santa Clara roads, including near the 49ers' Levi's Stadium.

Aiyuk soon after apologized for allegedly speeding and posting the video, writing, "My car content won't come with speeding anymore!"

Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eric Lagergren told the California Post in March that police forwarded the case to the District Attorney's office on Jan. 15. The D.A.'s office has since issued a warrant for Aiyuk's arrest.

Aiyuk was selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 69 games played over his first five seasons, Aiyuk tallied 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns, proving to be Brock Purdy's top target of the future. San Francisco inked the wideout to a four-year, $120 million extension in the summer of 2024 after a holdout and reported trade to Pittsburgh. He's played in seven games since.

Aiyuk did not play for San Francisco in 2025 as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in 2024 and had a falling out with the organization. San Francisco voided 2026 guaranteed money in the receiver's contract during the 2025 season and later placed him on the reserve/left squad list on Dec. 13, officially ending his campaign. A week later, Aiyuk is alleged to have committed the speeding violation.

Niners brass has made it clear this offseason that Aiyuk will not return to the team. General manager John Lynch has attempted to trade the receiver throughout the spring. Aiyuk has been tied to the Washington Commanders in trade reports, as the WR is friendly with former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels and familiar with current general manager Adam Peters.