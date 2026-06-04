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Alvin Kamara surprises Saints by showing up to OTAs: 'No beef or bad blood'

Published: Jun 04, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Alvin Kamara made a spur-of-the-moment decision to take a red-eye flight from Miami to New Orleans to join his teammates at OTAs on Wednesday. The veteran running back didn't alert any teammates or staff of his arrival, preferring to surprise the club.

His plan certainly caught everyone off guard.

"I walked in this morning and I was just talking s--- to some dudes and they looked up, like, 'Man … who the f---?'" Kamara said Wednesday, via The Advocate. "They were like, 'Oh s---, AK!'"

Kamara generally skips voluntary workouts, preferring to train on his own. Even coach Kellen Moore was surprised the 30-year-old running back reported this week.

"Obviously a little bit unexpected," Moore said.

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Kamara's situation has hovered over the club this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract, which was restructured by the Saints earlier this offseason. New Orleans also inked Travis Etienne in free agency, putting Kamara's future in question. The team has consistently rebuffed discussing its plans with the RB this offseason, while rumors of a potential trade or release have swirled.

Despite the uncertainty with his status, Kamara said he harbors no ill will toward the team with which he's spent his entire nine-year career.

"On my side, I feel no pressure," Kamara said. "There's no beef or bad blood, I don't think. I'm just doing what I do every year, working. Whatever decisions have got to be made, they'll be made."

Karama was asked if he'd be open to taking a pay cut to remain in New Orleans after he'd said in previous seasons he'd rather retire than play in another city.

"I haven't had any conversations in regard to that, so I don't know," Kamara said. "I think there's a time and a place for everything. If that conversation comes up, then I'll have an answer for you when it comes up."

Kamara reporting for voluntary workouts puts the situation on the front burner. The question remains whether the Saints will keep him around, paired with Etienne, or move on from the five-time Pro Bowler.

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