Alvin Kamara surprises Saints by showing up to OTAs: 'No beef or bad blood'

Kamara's situation has hovered over the club this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract, which was restructured by the Saints earlier this offseason. New Orleans also inked Travis Etienne in free agency, putting Kamara's future in question. The team has consistently rebuffed discussing its plans with the RB this offseason, while rumors of a potential trade or release have swirled.

Despite the uncertainty with his status, Kamara said he harbors no ill will toward the team with which he's spent his entire nine-year career.

"On my side, I feel no pressure," Kamara said. "There's no beef or bad blood, I don't think. I'm just doing what I do every year, working. Whatever decisions have got to be made, they'll be made."

Karama was asked if he'd be open to taking a pay cut to remain in New Orleans after he'd said in previous seasons he'd rather retire than play in another city.

"I haven't had any conversations in regard to that, so I don't know," Kamara said. "I think there's a time and a place for everything. If that conversation comes up, then I'll have an answer for you when it comes up."