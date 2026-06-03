 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Odell Beckham talks 'surreal' reunion with Giants: 'I know I have a lot of work to do'

Published: Jun 03, 2026 at 04:04 PM
Author Image
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

After a year and change away from football, wide receiver Odell Beckham now begins his NFL comeback by returning to the team he last played for seven seasons ago.

He puts the Giants jersey back on in a much different place than when he wore it in 2018 as a perennial Pro Bowler at the height of his powers, now a 33-year-old veteran who sat out the 2025 campaign. Beckham believes his time away from the game did him some good, even if he acknowledges making New York's roster and contributing won't be a given -- a reality evident by the club signing wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios the same day it reunited with OBJ.

"It feels great," Beckham told reporters Wednesday of his return to the Giants. "To have a lot of time off to take a step away from the game was best for me. At a time in my life when you love something so much that it kind of became detrimental. Became bad. To take that time off and be with my son and be with family and reprioritize what was important to me, and knowing that I still love this game so much.

"I felt great being back out there. Being back in the building, on this field. Looking at this stadium. It's a pretty surreal feeling. I know I have a lot of work to do. [Head coach John Harbaugh] and I have already talked about it. I came here to earn anything. Everything in my life, nothing was given to me. I came here to earn it and work hard every day and do what's best of the team."

Related Links

Beckham, originally the 12th-overall pick by the Giants in 2014, stormed onto the NFL stage by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making the first of three straight Pro Bowls to begin his career. He eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards in each of those seasons, but outside of a 2016 playoff run, team success didn't follow.

New York endured losing seasons in four of the five years Beckham spent there, and the relationship soured by the time the Giants traded him to the Browns in 2019. From there, Beckham took a circuitous route back to New York. Cleveland waived him midway through their third season together. Beckham then caught on with the Rams -- winning Super Bowl LVI with them but tearing his ACL in the game -- sat out 2022, spent 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens and played nine games for the Dolphins in 2024 before he and Miami agreed to part ways that December.

Beckham suiting up was far from a certainty, especially after he received a six-game suspension in October 2025 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Nevertheless, Beckham persisted.

"I think for me, my whole life, for better or worse, is pushing it to the limit," Beckham said. "Just the way that I had to walk away. Was just unsettling in my soul, in my spirit. It's not who I am. I have never surrendered or quit or felt like I had given up on myself or anything. It just wasn't sitting with me well. So, I have to do this. This is for myself. This is for my son. I want to lead by example. I want him to be able to see who I am. Not who I was, and just know that we never give up in our house. You go after what you believe in."

If Beckham does capitalize on his comeback, carving out a spot in a WR room that includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt and Xavier Gipson -- plus the aforementioned Smith-Schuster and Berrios -- he has his sights set on helping the Giants in a way he couldn't during his first stint.

"Play well, win a Super Bowl. That's the best case," Beckham said. "That's what you want to do. I used to be in here looking at these banners, and all I ever wanted to do for this place was win. Everybody knows, you can write it up however you want, but I never wanted to leave here. … All I ever wanted to do was win, and that's all I want to do now."

His most important role in that endeavor could very well come as a mentor rather than a player. Nabers, a budding superstar for Big Blue as Beckham once was, had a stellar rookie season but is still working his way back from an ACL tear that cut his follow-up campaign short. Beckham went through a similar rehab, and having experienced the pitfalls of young stardom in New York can also provide plenty of off-the-field advice, which might be relevant after Nabers recently caused a stir with some public criticisms of his team's draft.

"When you go through an injury like that, for a minute it hardens you, but then it also gives you a lot of experience," Beckham said regarding Nabers. "It gives you a lot of knowledge and you get to learn a lot about yourself. Through this process, which has been a tough process, but I think he's going to come out on the other end better and I can't wait to see him back on the field. Obviously, we know what kind of player he is. However I can help him and anybody else, trust me, I know all the things to do and I know the things not to do."

So, whether it's in a mentorship role or through his contributions on the field, Beckham returns to New York with a mentality of Super Bowl or bust.

First, however, he knows he must make the squad.

Related Content

news

Browns LB Jared Verse arrives in Cleveland, says he's not here to 'fill' Myles Garrett's 'shoes'

Speaking to the media for the first time since being involved in Monday's blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Rams, Jared Verse admitted he was initially "upset" by the news but looks forward to being a part of a team "that believed in me."

news

Arrest warrant issued for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk for exhibition of speed

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an alleged traffic violation last year, the Santa Clara County (Calif.) District Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Packers' Micah Parsons reveals he also had meniscus procedure, will miss start of season

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons told reporters on Wednesday that he had a meniscus procedure in addition to ACL surgery and he expects to miss the start of the season.

news

NFL news roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara present at organized team activities

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata relieved after A.J. Brown trade: It sounds terrible, but 'thank God it's over'

With the A.J. Brown trade finally official, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata verbalized how many felt about the situation: Finally, it's done.

news

Bears QB Caleb Williams channels Michael Jordan on 'Madden NFL 27' cover

The Iceman will grace the cover of Madden NFL 27. EA Sports announced Wednesday that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is this year's Madden Cover Athlete.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tweaking mechanics as he adjusts to Mike McDaniel's quick-game scheme

Part of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme involves quick strikes, throwing to a spot instead of a receiver. To better acclimate himself to the plan, quarterback Justin Herbert is working on his mechanics.

news

Jim Schwartz on leaving Browns: 'A forced marriage isn't going to work in the NFL'

Jim Schwartz opted not to return to the Cleveland Browns after being passed up for the head coaching gig in favor of Todd Monken.

news

New Ram Myles Garrett has 'urgency' to win Super Bowl, solidify himself 'among the very greats'

Myles Garrett underscored that winning has always been a priority for him and claiming a Super Bowl victory is the most urgent matter at hand for the pass rusher and the Rams, his new squad.

news

Cardinals All-Pro TE Trey McBride's reaction to rival Rams getting Myles Garrett: 'Really shocked'

As the AFC North celebrates Myles Garrett's departure from the division, those in the NFC West must now contend with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride spoke about the new reality on Monday's The Insiders.

news

NFL Network: Falcons, WR Drake London agree to four-year, $141 million extension

Drake London has hauled in his biggest catch yet. The standout wide receiver and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.