Chiefs' Andy Reid not worried about heir to Patrick Mahomes: 'He'll be here longer than' me
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shares what he's seeing from quarterback Patrick Mahomes after coming back from injury in Week 15 of the 2025 season.
Chatter about the longevity of quarterbacks always creeps up around this time of year, particularly when a player of Aaron Rodgers’ caliber enters a self-proclaimed final season.
The conversation spawns mostly rejection from the quarterbacks in question -- mostly those who have been around for a decade-plus.
Count Chiefs head coach Andy Reid among those not even considering how long his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, will be around in Kansas City.
“I don’t worry about it because he’ll be here a lot longer than I am,” Reid quipped Monday via the team’s official transcript.
Mahomes enters Year 10 in the NFL, and his ninth as a starter. Turning 31 in September, and with the currently trend of players to have significantly longer careers, particularly quarterbacks, he could stick around another decade or more.
Reid, meanwhile, has been the subject of potential retirement chatter the past several years. The 68-year-old, who is under contract through 2029, has rejected the notion each time. Pete Carroll at age 74 last year in Las Vegas was the oldest coach in NFL history.
RELATED CONTENT
Reid need not worry about Mahomes' commitment. If the knee injury that wiped away the end of the star QB’s 2025 campaign proved anything, it’s how motivated Mahomes remains despite the accolades, trophies and record-setting contracts.
“Yeah, listen, he is all in. I mean, that covers everything. He’s all in, every day and I love that part of him,” Reid said.
In his 10th training camp with Kansas City, Mahomes can feel the difference, but he noted over the weekend that being around the roster keeps him feeling younger.
“I feel like your whole career though, you have to enjoy the moments,” he said. “To have that different perspective, now being a father is to enjoy the little moments and enjoy the time at camp, enjoy the cafeteria, because all of a sudden you're going to look up, you're not going to be coming back here (to training camp). And so, I hope that's a long ways away, but I do enjoy getting to be here, listen to this music I've never heard of and just be that old guy at camp now and try to build those relationships with your teammates.”
Mahomes has many more years and many more Super Bowl trophies to chase. Eventually, he’ll be doing that with a new coach. Eventually.