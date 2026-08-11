Chiefs' Andy Reid not worried about heir to Patrick Mahomes: 'He'll be here longer than' me

Chatter about the longevity of quarterbacks always creeps up around this time of year, particularly when a player of Aaron Rodgers’ caliber enters a self-proclaimed final season.

The conversation spawns mostly rejection from the quarterbacks in question -- mostly those who have been around for a decade-plus.

Count Chiefs head coach Andy Reid among those not even considering how long his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, will be around in Kansas City.

“I don’t worry about it because he’ll be here a lot longer than I am,” Reid quipped Monday via the team’s official transcript.

Mahomes enters Year 10 in the NFL, and his ninth as a starter. Turning 31 in September, and with the currently trend of players to have significantly longer careers, particularly quarterbacks, he could stick around another decade or more.

Reid, meanwhile, has been the subject of potential retirement chatter the past several years. The 68-year-old, who is under contract through 2029, has rejected the notion each time. Pete Carroll at age 74 last year in Las Vegas was the oldest coach in NFL history.