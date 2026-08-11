NFL news roundup: Patriots' Drake Maye not expected to play in preseason opener; Commanders sign DT
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Senior National Columnist Judy Battista previews the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots joint practice in Foxborough.
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SIGNINGS
- TE Nick Muse
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Le'Meke Brockington was waived/injured.
- LB Malik Verdon was waived/injured.
INJURIES
- WR Zay Flowers returned to practice Tuesday after missing one practice with a quad contusion, per local reporters.
PRESEASON NEWS
- Head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that most starters, including QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins and DT Dexter Lawrence, will play in the preseason opener against the Lions on Thursday night. Starters will play on a limited basis, and not every starter will participate, Taylor added.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (groin) is expected to be out for "at least this week," per head coach Matt LaFleur.
PRESEASON NEWS
- Head coach Matt LaFleur said the plan is to have QB Jordan Love play in the preseason opener Thursday against the Steelers. LaFleur added, "It's pretty fluid in regards to how many snaps. But I do think there's a lot of value for all our guys to get mentally prepared to go play a game."
INJURIES
- GM Chris Ballard told reporters that WR Alec Pierce did not receive a second PRP injection this offseason on his injured ankle. Ballard said that Pierce, who has not practiced thus far in training camp, has not suffered a setback in his rehab from offseason ankle surgery.
SIGNINGS
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah is signing a one-year deal to reunite with Kansas City, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- Edge Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) will miss at least a few more weeks, per DC Vic Fangio.
- CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder) will "miss some time," per Fangio.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Kyler Murray has been named the Week 1 starting QB, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Murray had been in a QB competition with third-year pro J.J. McCarthy.
PRESEASON NEWS
- QB Drake Maye is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Colts, head coach Mike Vrabel said.