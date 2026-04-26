Giants HC John Harbaugh isn't 'too worried' about Malik Nabers' draft comments

To be fair to Nabers, others witnessed New York's embarrassment of riches at linebacker and had similar thoughts. The New Orleans Saints, for example, were reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport to have pursued pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in a trade before pivoting to acquire Tyree Wilson from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thibodeaux, himself a first-round pick in 2022, is joined by last year's first-rounder Abdul Carter and New York's 2025 sack leader Brian Burns on the edge.

Harbaugh explained how Reese was likely to fit into the equation in his Thursday news conference after drafting him, telling reporters he would play at inside linebacker but be moved around due to his versatility.

"Our defense is pretty flexible, position-less you might call it," Harbaugh said, per the team transcript. "We'll have an opportunity to move those guys around. But he'll line up next to Tremaine (Edmunds), and he'll be in the A gap, the B gap, the C gap, the D gap, off the edge. He'll be moving around with all of our guys."

The Giants therefore made the best pick they could at fifth overall to fortify a flexible approach to making stops. Harbaugh explained the vision to Nabers in a way that assuaged any concerns, and he was likewise comforted by his conversations with the star wide receiver.

"One thing that you'll kind of probably see as we go here, we don't get too worried about stuff," Harbaugh said. "As long as the person's heart is in the right place, as long as the person really cares ... and you really want what's best for everybody and he's got a good heart and it's coming from a good place, say what you think. Put it out there.

"We talk all the time about confronting everything that has to do with our football team. And so Malik wants to know how we're going to use our first-round pick. I want to show him. I want to explain it to him. The fact that he says it publicly, who cares? I know fans are probably thinking the same thing."

Nabers, for his part, had already taken to social media to clear the air Thursday night.

"First off, we have to stop overreacting," his post read. "I would never intentionally take away from the biggest moment/night of Arvell's life. Very excited to see him play on the team and happy that we have another dawg on the squad!!"

As far as Harbaugh's first draft with the Giants and Nabers' perspective of it, any consternation by fans or pundits looking on was much ado about nothing.