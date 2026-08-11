Report: Vikings name Kyler Murray starting Week 1 quarterback for 2026 season
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Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell opens up about quarterback Kyler Murray's improvement throughout the offseason on "The Insiders".
The Minnesota Vikings have named veteran Kyler Murray the Week 1 starting QB for the 2026 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.
Murray had been in an offseason QB competition with third-year pro J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Around The NFL will have more on this news soon.