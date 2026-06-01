Which buzzy NFL teams should you believe in for 2026? Bears, Cowboys top our picks

The start of June marks 100 days until the beginning of the 2026 NFL regular season. And the past few months of team-building have given us plenty to look forward to in the fall.
Throughout the offseason, organizations have tirelessly worked to better their standing, with many hiring new coaching staffs and all retooling their rosters via free agency/trade/draft. No matter the approach, franchises have given their respective fan bases reason to believe ahead of the 2026 campaign. So, we ask the question:
Which buzz-generating team do you believe in most for the 2026 season?
PICK: Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati enters the season with the longest-tenured coach, best receiving corps and most recent Super Bowl appearance in the AFC North. Yes, the Bengals are coming off a 6-11 campaign, but they only had Joe Burrow for eight games, going 5-3 in those contests. The defensive additions -- headlined by Dexter Lawrence -- and a healthy, headstrong Burrow have Cincy sizzling with high expectations. The Bengals boast winning DNA. It's time for that to show up on the field.
PICK: Dallas Cowboys
I ask, with much trepidation, is it the Cowboys’ year? After giving up the most points in the league in 2025, Dallas completely rebuilt its defense, swinging trades for players like Rashan Gary and Dee Winters and using two first-round picks on that side of the ball: taking safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall and pass rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23. The Cowboys also nabbed an important Eagles coach, Christian Parker, to serve as their defensive coordinator. With a potent offense and finally a (mostly) drama-free offseason, a turnaround feels imminent.
PICK: New York Giants
The Giants have a challenging schedule with some really tough road tests, but I think this outfit is far better than the four-win team Big Blue fielded in 2025. Jaxson Dart and an emerging offense could be above average, especially if Malik Nabers is ready to go. The Giants' defense, even without Dexter Lawrence, has a strong lot of talent. John Harbaugh appears reenergized, and I expect him to make the G-Men playoff contenders in Year 1.
Pick: Chicago Bears
For the purposes of this debate, I'm counting the Bears as "buzzy" because of how hot they were from November on last year, with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson giving Chicagoans legitimate hope that their team finally has the superpowered QB-head coach combo that every fan base dreams of. There are legitimate reasons to fear a regression, namely the likelihood that the Bears won't pull off so many miracle comebacks and lucky-bounce takeaways again. The scariest issue is the step-down on the O-line, with left tackle Ozzy Trapilo's torn patellar tendon and center Drew Dalman's abrupt retirement leaving key vacancies up front. Potential spottiness in that unit is not something to just hand-wave away, knowing how much it seemed to impact Williams as a rookie. Then again, as Football Challenges go, that might seem easy to Johnson after leading the Bears to their first playoff win since January of 2011. The offense was a legit powerhouse from Week 9 on, ranking fourth in the NFL in EPA per play (0.06), in the vicinity of true contenders like the Rams (No. 1), Patriots (No. 2) and 49ers (No. 3). The key performers on that side of the ball (Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai) are all back. I feel comfortable buying in on that unit to drive the bus again.
PICK: Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens often felt like they were on the cusp of a Super Bowl breakthrough in the John Harbaugh-Lamar Jackson era, but they continuously fell short, even missing the playoffs entirely in 2025. This offseason brought about major change with a new head coach in Jesse Minter, whose presence the franchise quarterback called "a breath of fresh air." Baltimore also filled key holes in free agency (edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, guard John Simpson) and the draft (guard Olaivavega Ioane, edge rusher Zion Young). I like the roster moves, but ultimately, I believe it's the change at the top that will rejuvenate this group to produce positive results.
PICK: Dallas Cowboys
You can’t have a discussion about teams generating buzz without the Cowboys. OK, to be fair, Jerry Jones’ hype factory has been more reserved than usual this offseason. But I’m still here gassin' up the ‘Boys because Lucy’s holding the football, imploring me to kick.
Why hitch my wagon to The Star? I could point to the offensive firepower or extol the defensive overall. I could also just admit that I fall for the Dallas delusion every few years. But frankly, this isn’t entirely about the Cowboys themselves. I think the NFC East is there for the taking. The Eagles remain talented but temperamental; the Commanders haven’t supported Jayden Daniels with the most inspiring weaponry; and the Giants are transitioning to a new head coach. So, I like the Cowboys to take the divisional crown. But can they get beyond the Divisional Round? That’s the question, isn’t it? After all, it’s been three decades since Dallas reached Championship Sunday. Well … Thirty-first time’s the charm!
PICK: Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have had a busy offseason retooling their defense. Instead of using the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft, Cincinnati acquired defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to immediately upgrade a struggling unit. The Bengals also added DT Jonathan Allen, pass rusher Boye Mafe and veteran safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger. All of Cincy’s moves have Joe Burrow optimistic, claiming this is the “most talented roster” he’s been on. The Bengals have me believing in the quick turnaround.
PICK: Los Angeles Rams
Offseason hype isn’t always the greatest thing. Teams can garner attention in a variety of ways, but those who are talking the most in the spring are often those with new coaches and high draft picks. Browns QB competition, anyone? Raiders rebuilding (again). Titans and Giants starting another new era. There’s been buzz aplenty regarding the Rams, though. They made one of the biggest moves of the entire offseason, trading for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. And that's not all; the Rams drafted Ty Simpson in the first round, traded for Trent McDuffie and signed him to a bank-busting extension. Los Angeles has also dealt with some Puka Nacua controversy, Davante Adams trade rumblings and discourse regarding Sean McVay’s post-draft mood. But this squad's a Super Bowl favorite for a reason. After barely losing a riveting NFC title bout to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks, L.A. returns a team stocked with talent, including a vastly improved defensive backfield that was a glaring weakness last season. Led by reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, the Rams are experienced, talented and hungry, a team set up to be Super Bowl or bust. Bring on the expectations and scrutiny -- it’s time to jump on the Rams express.