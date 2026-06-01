Which buzzy NFL teams should you believe in for 2026? Bears, Cowboys top our picks

PICK: Dallas Cowboys





You can’t have a discussion about teams generating buzz without the Cowboys. OK, to be fair, Jerry Jones’ hype factory has been more reserved than usual this offseason. But I’m still here gassin' up the ‘Boys because Lucy’s holding the football, imploring me to kick.





Why hitch my wagon to The Star? I could point to the offensive firepower or extol the defensive overall. I could also just admit that I fall for the Dallas delusion every few years. But frankly, this isn’t entirely about the Cowboys themselves. I think the NFC East is there for the taking. The Eagles remain talented but temperamental; the Commanders haven’t supported Jayden Daniels with the most inspiring weaponry; and the Giants are transitioning to a new head coach. So, I like the Cowboys to take the divisional crown. But can they get beyond the Divisional Round? That’s the question, isn’t it? After all, it’s been three decades since Dallas reached Championship Sunday. Well … Thirty-first time’s the charm!