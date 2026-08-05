NFL Network: Commanders to sign free-agent WR Stefon Diggs
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting wide receiver Stefon Diggs to sign with the Washington Commanders for one-year, $10M contract.
Stefon Diggs is going home.
The Gaithersburg, Maryland native is set to sign with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources. Diggs' one-year deal with Washington is worth more than $10 million and up to $12 million, Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter added.
An 11-year NFL pro, Diggs played a key role in New England's turnaround and run to Super Bowl LX last season, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while also providing the young Patriots locker room with veteran leadership. His stint in New England ended when the Pats released him in a cost-saving move at the start of the new league year.
RELATED CONTENT
For months, many wondered where Diggs might land for his 12th NFL season. With a need for proven talent at receiver and close proximity to home working in Washington's favor, a fit with the Commanders made the most sense.
Diggs joins a receiving corps led by Terry McLaurin, a star receiver who could use a running mate in the nation's capital. Outside of McLaurin, the next three options on Washington's depth chart entering camp were former first-round pick Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey and rookie Antonio Williams leaving plenty of room for a player of Diggs' caliber to immediately step into the lineup.
While he's not quite the peak playmaker who once fetched a sizable draft capital haul in a trade that sent him to Buffalo, the University of Maryland product still carries plenty of value. Diggs proved in 2025 that the torn ACL that ended his one-year Houston stint would not hold him back, and should pair nicely with McLaurin in an offense headlined by budding star quarterback Jayden Daniels.