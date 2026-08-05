NFL Network: Commanders to sign free-agent WR Stefon Diggs

For months, many wondered where Diggs might land for his 12th NFL season. With a need for proven talent at receiver and close proximity to home working in Washington's favor, a fit with the Commanders made the most sense.

Diggs joins a receiving corps led by Terry McLaurin, a star receiver who could use a running mate in the nation's capital. Outside of McLaurin, the next three options on Washington's depth chart entering camp were former first-round pick Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey and rookie Antonio Williams leaving plenty of room for a player of Diggs' caliber to immediately step into the lineup.

While he's not quite the peak playmaker who once fetched a sizable draft capital haul in a trade that sent him to Buffalo, the University of Maryland product still carries plenty of value. Diggs proved in 2025 that the torn ACL that ended his one-year Houston stint would not hold him back, and should pair nicely with McLaurin in an offense headlined by budding star quarterback Jayden Daniels.