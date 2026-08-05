Aaron Donald officially works out for Rams as potential comeback nears
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett addresses the media at 2026 NFL Training Camp.
The Aaron Donald comeback talk is not going away.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, who last played in 2023, worked out for the Rams on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report, which officially labeled it a "tryout" on the daily wire.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Donald wanted to work out in a helmet and used the Rams’ equipment at the team’s facility, requiring the activity to be reported to the league. The all-time great defensive tackle did not wear pads during the session, per Schefter.
"Did it come across as a tryout?" Rams head coach Sean McVay said during an on-site interview with NFL Daily's Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue. "Best tryout we've ever had."
"I think he could make the team."
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McVay said last week that no decision from Donald would come during training camp, but mentioned, regarding Donald’s status, that things were “going in the right direction.”
Rumblings of a potential return for Donald surfaced in June after the Rams’ blockbuster trade for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and the chatter has only intensified in the weeks since that Donald could return to the team for whom he starred for 10 seasons.
It's not clear how much can be gleaned from a non-padded workout for a defensive tackle, but there’s no reason to doubt that Donald could return and wreak havoc as a 35-year-old on a defensive line loaded with talent.
"That was honestly our way of being able to get a workout with him within the parameters of what's necessary," McVay said Wednesday on "NFL Daily." " ... (Run game coordinator/defensive line coach) Giff Smith said it's the greatest tryout he's ever had."
Getting back into playing shape might take time, but even a slightly diminished Donald would be a welcome addition on any NFL roster. With a front line featuring Donald, Garrett, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford and Byron Young, Los Angeles would be the envy of the league and a weekly nightmare for opposing offensive lines.
Now we wait for an official announcement from Donald on what his plans are for 2026.