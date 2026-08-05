Aaron Donald officially works out for Rams as potential comeback nears

The Aaron Donald comeback talk is not going away.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, who last played in 2023, worked out for the Rams on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report, which officially labeled it a "tryout" on the daily wire.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Donald wanted to work out in a helmet and used the Rams’ equipment at the team’s facility, requiring the activity to be reported to the league. The all-time great defensive tackle did not wear pads during the session, per Schefter.

"Did it come across as a tryout?" Rams head coach Sean McVay said during an on-site interview with NFL Daily's Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue. "Best tryout we've ever had."

"I think he could make the team."