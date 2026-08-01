Rams' Sean McVay doesn't have Aaron Donald update but 'if there's an arrow, it's trending upwards'

LOS ANGELES -- Aaron Donald’s potential return to the Los Angeles Rams will not be decided while they are in training camp, but coach Sean McVay said the defensive lineman’s status is “going in the right direction.”

“If there’s an arrow, it’s trending upwards,” McVay said Friday following the Rams’ first practice in full pads.

The Rams are currently working out at Loyola Marymount University through Aug. 6, but McVay indicated any decision on Donald possibly ending his retirement would not come until they return to their facility in the San Fernando Valley.

“That’ll be something that, I think, once we get back to Woodland Hills, we’ll have a better idea of what that timeline looks like. There won’t be any decision and anything in terms of Aaron’s situation while we’re here. That’s kind of already been set out when we’ve talked for the past couple weeks,” McVay said.