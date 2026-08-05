A.J. Epenesa 'happy' to be with Eagles after 'weird situation' with Browns this offseason

In March, A.J. Epenesa thought he was moving west along the coast of Lake Erie.

In August, he's nowhere near the Great Lake. The veteran edge rusher has found a home with the Philadelphia Eagles -- and he couldn't be more thankful.

At the start of free agency, the 27-year-old had agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, accepting a new opportunity to move from Buffalo to a Cleveland squad that had made defense its calling card in recent years. Concerns regarding Epenesa's physical reportedly prompted the Browns to pull their offer, though, leaving Epenesa to twist in the free agency winds for months before landing with the Eagles in June.

"Cleveland, you know, it was a weird situation, but I don't necessarily want to go back and talk on that in just a weird sense," Epenesa said when speaking with reporters Tuesday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I'll just leave that in the past, and just be happy that I'm not a Brown, and that I am an Eagle."