A.J. Epenesa 'happy' to be with Eagles after 'weird situation' with Browns this offseason
Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa intercepts the pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and returns it 24 yards during Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.
In March, A.J. Epenesa thought he was moving west along the coast of Lake Erie.
In August, he's nowhere near the Great Lake. The veteran edge rusher has found a home with the Philadelphia Eagles -- and he couldn't be more thankful.
At the start of free agency, the 27-year-old had agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, accepting a new opportunity to move from Buffalo to a Cleveland squad that had made defense its calling card in recent years. Concerns regarding Epenesa's physical reportedly prompted the Browns to pull their offer, though, leaving Epenesa to twist in the free agency winds for months before landing with the Eagles in June.
"Cleveland, you know, it was a weird situation, but I don't necessarily want to go back and talk on that in just a weird sense," Epenesa said when speaking with reporters Tuesday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I'll just leave that in the past, and just be happy that I'm not a Brown, and that I am an Eagle."
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Epenesa might have landed in a situation in Philadelphia in which he'll be more appreciated than initially anticipated. Offseason acquisition Jonathan Greenard is currently sidelined by a pectoral injury that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio suggested could last longer than usual, increasing the importance of depth players like Epenesa.
In order for the Iowa product to capitalize, he'll have to be healthy. As of now, that's no issue.
"Very healthy, feeling good, and happy to be here," Epenesa said following Tuesday's practice, via ESPN.
Whether in football or elsewhere, life can be funny. Sometimes, unexpected events result in surprising opportunities. Colloquially, they're known as blessings in disguise.
For Epenesa, his blessing might have been rejection