Net gains: CeeDee Lamb trying new methods to eliminate drops during Cowboys camp

Lamb is coming off a season in which he was uncharacteristically unreliable in big moments. The issue first surfaced in a narrow Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which Lamb dropped multiple precise passes fired by Dak Prescott, undercutting Dallas' hopes of scoring an upset victory to start the campaign. By late November, Lamb was still searching for answers while admitting the solution was simple.

"No, I just find ways to get better," Lamb said at the time. "I want to be solution-oriented and not really dwell on the problem. Granted, we know the problem -- I need to catch the f------ ball. When I do catch it, just be ready."

Despite his struggles, Lamb still posted a strong season, catching 75 passes for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He finished as one of two Cowboys receivers to clear 1,000 yards, but trailed Pickens in all three categories. And most importantly, Lamb understood his drops were limiting his team's chances of victory in a season in which the offense was required to carry the Cowboys.

It appears Lamb is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure his hands don't fail him in 2026. Just don't expect him to pick up apiculture as a new hobby.