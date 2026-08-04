Cowboys to keep Tyler Guyton at left tackle after brief camp battle with Nate Thomas

It took just one padded practice for the Dallas Cowboys to make their left tackle decision.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday that first-rounder Tyler Guyton will be the team's starting left tackle.

"We're gonna keep him at starting left tackle right now," Schottenheimer said of Guyton. "We talked to Nate (Thomas). Nate needs to show us a little bit more consistent play to push for that. I know we told you guys about the rotation, so Tyler will stay at left tackle. Excited to see how Nate handles that challenge.

"Tyler's playing really, really well."

The news ends the competition with the seventh-rounder Thomas, which Schotty kick started early this offseason. On its face, the LT competition felt like a motivational tool the club wanted to use to push Guyton, who flashed upside but struggled with consistency and health through his first two seasons. The talent discrepancy between Guyton and Thomas was obvious.