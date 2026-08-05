D.J. Jones says Broncos can break '84 Bears' sack record: 'We're about to eat again'

The Denver Broncos led all NFL teams in 2025 with 68 sacks, outpacing the next-best defense (Atlanta) by double-digits.

Where does Denver's D go from there? All the way to the top of the record books, says D.J. Jones.

"We can break it. We can break the record," the veteran defensive tackle said Wednesday when asked about the Broncos' sack goals in 2026. "What is that, 72? We can break it."

Those 72 sacks were compiled by the 1984 Bears, one of the best defenses in the history of the game. And Chicago set that mark in just 16 games, as compared to the 17 that the current Broncos have to work with.

The '25 Broncos' 68 quarterback takedowns are tied for fifth-most all time behind the '84 Bears, '89 Vikings (71), '22 Eagles (70) and '87 Bears (70).