D.J. Jones says Broncos can break '84 Bears' sack record: 'We're about to eat again'
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton addresses Broncos' chances of potentially signing Taysom Hill.
The Denver Broncos led all NFL teams in 2025 with 68 sacks, outpacing the next-best defense (Atlanta) by double-digits.
Where does Denver's D go from there? All the way to the top of the record books, says D.J. Jones.
"We can break it. We can break the record," the veteran defensive tackle said Wednesday when asked about the Broncos' sack goals in 2026. "What is that, 72? We can break it."
Those 72 sacks were compiled by the 1984 Bears, one of the best defenses in the history of the game. And Chicago set that mark in just 16 games, as compared to the 17 that the current Broncos have to work with.
The '25 Broncos' 68 quarterback takedowns are tied for fifth-most all time behind the '84 Bears, '89 Vikings (71), '22 Eagles (70) and '87 Bears (70).
Jones isn't the only Denver defender who's been confident this offseason about snapping Chicago's record. Pass rush mate Zach Allen said in early July that the Broncos "fully expect to break it" in 2026.
Denver has a better shot than most, especially considering it is returning most of its defensive standouts from 2025, including Allen (seven sacks) Nik Bonitto (14), Jonathon Cooper (8) and Malcolm Roach (four).
The Broncos will be forced to replace the production left behind by John Franklin-Myers, who went to Tennessee in free agency, but Jones said Wednesday that Roach and Eyioma Uwazurike (3.5) are more than able to take up JFM's mantle and help Vance Joseph's unit make history.
"We got what it takes," Jones said. "We've tasted it. Now, it's time to cook the meal, eat it and take a break.
"You know how you eat a good meal, and you lay down after to take a good nap, and you wake up and go eat again? We're about to eat again. It's time. We got the numbers, we got the men, we got the will power, we've got free will to go do it. So, it's up to us, and we'll go do that."