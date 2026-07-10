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Zach Allen expects Broncos to break team record for sacks in 2026

Published: Jul 10, 2026 at 06:38 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Denver Broncos fell shy of the all-time team sack record in 2025. All-Pro defensive tackle Zach Allen intends to blast past the mark this season.

"In this league you've kind of always got to keep on finding ways to get better and adjusting and all that," Allen said, via the Denver Post. "It also helps when you've got V.J. [defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] dialing stuff up that helps us get one-on-ones. We've got a lot of good guys and that's going to create a lot of opportunities for people. We came close to the sack record last year and we fully expect to break it this year."

The Broncos generated 68 sacks in 2025, four shy of the 1984 Bears' record of 72 -- note: Chicago set the mark in 16 games.

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Denver spread the sack wealth around. Edge Nik Bonitto led the way with 14, and eight players generated at least four QB takedowns. Allen finished fourth on the club with seven. The Broncos will have to replace the production of John Franklin-Myers (7.5 sacks) after he left in free agency. Bonitto, however, could top his team-high figure after seeing his sack numbers wane down the stretch last season due to injury.

The Broncos went from 63 sacks in 2024 (15th-most all time) to 68 in 2025. They'll need to increase that figure by another handful to hit Allen's record-setting goal.

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