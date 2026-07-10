Zach Allen expects Broncos to break team record for sacks in 2026

"In this league you've kind of always got to keep on finding ways to get better and adjusting and all that," Allen said, via the Denver Post. "It also helps when you've got V.J. [defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] dialing stuff up that helps us get one-on-ones. We've got a lot of good guys and that's going to create a lot of opportunities for people. We came close to the sack record last year and we fully expect to break it this year."