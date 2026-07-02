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Broncos CB Riley Moss not thinking beyond contract year: 'It'll handle itself' like it always has

Published: Jul 02, 2026 at 12:28 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Riley Moss enters Year 4 of his NFL career having established himself as a solid cornerback counterpart for Patrick Surtain II in the Denver Broncos' vaunted defense.

Reaching this stage of his career, heading into the final season on his rookie contract, raises questions regarding Moss' future -- especially considering how packed the Broncos' secondary is. Whether his path eventually continues running through Denver beyond 2026 or diverts elsewhere, though, Moss is focused on where his feet are now.

"To be honest, no," Moss told the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel regarding if he's been thinking about what's on the horizon. "It'll handle itself out like it always has. I trust in God, and I trust in myself, and I'm just going to go out, do my thing, continue to do my thing, and the rest will take care of itself."

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The attitude of que será, será has served Moss well thus far. He saw a league-high 116 targets in coverage last season, per NFL Pro, a byproduct of playing opposite the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and he rose to the occasion. He led the NFL with 19 passes defensed and allowed a 53.4 completion percentage, 11th-lowest among outside cornerbacks with at least 50 targets.

Still, Moss could get pushed for playing time this season despite starting all 17 games last year and performing well. Ja'Quan McMillian has emerged as a playmaker, and 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Barron now has a full season under his belt.

"Naturally, if you're a competitor and you want to last in this league, you have that regardless of who is behind you," Moss said. "It's good for us. It pushes me, it pushes them and overall I think it's good for our room."

As part of the looming competition for snaps, Moss has a few things to fine tune.

He was susceptible against the long ball last year, with his 21 downfield receptions allowed ranking sixth-worst among corners. For as close as Moss was to a lot of the action, he also didn't create turnovers. He collected one interception, just the second of his career, another shortcoming in his game he'd like to rectify.

"It's me, myself and I," Moss said. "I only had one pick and I had like (19) passes defended or whatever the heck it was.

"We're going to start coming down with those a little more often. That's something you work in practice and we're going to get some more turnovers for sure."

However the CB room shakes out will factor significantly into Denver's long-term plans at the position.

Moss knows that, but he can exert the most control over his future by performing in the present.

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