Marvin Mims knows 2026 might be his last year with Broncos: 'I'm just going to enjoy it to the fullest'

Marvin Mims Jr. knows 2026 might be his last season in Denver.

If it is truly his final go-around with the Broncos, the Oklahoma product isn't holding anything back.

"I think I've proved it time and time again just in different stretches, different opportunities. I feel as if the coaching staff knows what they're going to get from me," Mims told DNVR's Zac Stevens. "I love making plays. I love being out there doing the things that I can do. Really, it's just whatever the team needs from me.

"Sometimes I'm not in the most fortunate situations. Sometimes I am a little irritated with my situation, but at the end of the day I'm blessed to be where I am today, standing right here where I am. I love Denver. I love the city, I love the fans, love the atmosphere, love my teammates, love my coaches. So, with this possibly being my last year, I'm just going to enjoy it to the fullest, going through it carefree and just play my hardest because we have a real chance to do something extremely special."

The No. 63 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and because the Broncos are projected to have just $11.7 million in cap space in 2027 (per Over The Cap), it's likely they'll have to make some difficult decisions on who to keep. With Courtland Sutton's average salary of $23 million on the books and Jaylen Waddle's flexible but expensive contract now included, it seems Denver might have to accept its receiving corps won't include Mims beyond 2026.