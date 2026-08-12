Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon not holding in for new contract: I'm focused on 'trying to win games'

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon wants a new, long-term contract, but that’s not his overriding focus right now.

In his first chat with reporters since Seattle's Super Bowl LX victory, Witherspoon said he’s participating in training camp to ensure he’s ready for the title defense.

"We've got a long season ahead of us, man, contract or not," he said, via ESPN. "We've still got to play football at the end of the day, and we've got to be out there and be prepared. If you're not practicing, you're not getting ready for the season because everybody else in the league is practicing and they're getting better.

"That's where my mind is at right now. I'm focusing on what I need to do right now. I'm not really worried about anything else."