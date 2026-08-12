Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon not holding in for new contract: I'm focused on 'trying to win games'
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald discusses how the team will manage expectations following their Super Bowl LX win on "Inside Training Camp".
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon wants a new, long-term contract, but that’s not his overriding focus right now.
In his first chat with reporters since Seattle's Super Bowl LX victory, Witherspoon said he’s participating in training camp to ensure he’s ready for the title defense.
"We've got a long season ahead of us, man, contract or not," he said, via ESPN. "We've still got to play football at the end of the day, and we've got to be out there and be prepared. If you're not practicing, you're not getting ready for the season because everybody else in the league is practicing and they're getting better.
"That's where my mind is at right now. I'm focusing on what I need to do right now. I'm not really worried about anything else."
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Hold-ins have become the trendy move for players seeking new contracts, which avoids fines for missing action but puts pressure on clubs to get key players on the field before games begin to matter. Witherspoon has elected to eschew withholding his services, participating in the entirety of training camp.
The Seahawks inked Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the richest contract for a receiver earlier this offseason before turning their attention to Witherspoon. The talks with the CB have not gone as well, with the sides unable to find common ground.
Witherspoon isn’t worried about a deal getting done, though.
"I'm not worried about that right now," he said. "I'm out here focused on making plays and trying to get better day by day. We've got other stuff we're focusing on. Ultimately we're trying to win games, so that's what I'm focused on."
A three-time Pro Bowler, the 25-year-old has two years remaining on his rookie pact, including a $21.2 million fifth-year option in 2027.
With New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez also in talks about a new contract, it could be a situation where each side is waiting for the other to set a new standard. Much like we saw the running back market quickly settle last week, the CBs could get paid before the start of the 2026 campaign.