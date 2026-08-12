NFL news roundup: Efe Obada, first International Pathway player to make 53-man roster, retires
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INJURIES
- OL Damien Lewis (calf) returned to practice Wednesday after missing a couple of weeks, per local reporters.
WORKOUTS
- LB Tyus Bowser worked out for the Browns on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Bowser last played for the Dolphins in 2024.
OTHER NEWS
- The Lions announced updates to their team's player personnel and football operations staffs on Wednesday.
INJURIES
- DT Zach Sieler will be week to week with an undisclosed injury, head coach Jeff Hafley said.
OTHER NEWS
- Saints starters will mostly not play in New Orleans' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Saturday, head coach Kellen Moore said. Moore added that starters will have a heavy workload in Thursday's joint practice with Jacksonville instead.
RETIREMENTS
- DE Efe Obada, the first NFL International Pathway program to make a 53-man roster, has retired from the league. Obada first caught on with the Panthers in 2018 and played three seasons for Carolina. He also spent the 2021 campaign with the Bills and played three more years with the Commanders, with 15 sacks over 80 career games.